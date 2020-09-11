Roy Rogers to perform virtual solo acoustic concert

Music industry analysts predict that independent venues and performing arts centers across America are at the brink of total collapse with 90% of venues at risk of permanently closing without federal or local support. This situation is critical and urgent for the performing arts industry. In a desire to call attention to Save Our Stages and support local arts organizations and to bring visibility to them, Roy Rogers, eight time Grammy nominee, and considered one of the preeminent slide guitarists in the world, will be performing a carefully curated solo acoustic concert set on the new stage at The Center for the Arts Grass Valley on Sunday Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Rogers’ will bring with him an array of vintage guitars rarely seen from his private collection as well as songs and stories from a career that spans 50 years performing festivals and arts venues around the globe.

The online event is free. Donations are welcome and will be directed to MusiCares®. A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares® was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares® offers confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of donors and volunteer professionals, their dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs.

Donate at https://grm.my/30QzakD.