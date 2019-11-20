Romancing the Muse workshop helps writers unblock

Romancing the Muse Creative Writing Workshop takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Inner Path in downtown Nevada City. Pre-registration is required. The workshop is open to writers of all kinds and at all levels of experience. To find out more and register, please visit BrilliantPlayground.com/Romancing.

Many writers struggle with writer’s block at one time or another. Many people want to write but find it hard to get started or difficult to make time for their writing, or they get stuck in ruts in their writing that feel unsatisfying. Author, teacher and creative life coach, Maxima Kahn believes that writer’s block is unnatural.

“Writer’s block is about self-doubt, self-criticism and fear,” Kahn says. “We can all express ourselves in words in exceptional ways when the right conditions are created.”

Her popular workshop, Romancing the Muse, creates those conditions and also teaches participants how to cultivate their muse at home. “We focus on igniting inspiration by creating a space of permission, invitation, imagination and play. I bring in inventive, surprising exercises and time-tested tools to get the ink flowing and the imagination firing,” says Kahn. And the results, she says, are often remarkable. “Each person has a unique voice and stories to tell. With the right encouragement and environment, wonderful writing can happen. Sometimes when we get stuck in our writing, it’s just because we need new input.”

The workshop is designed to help writers cultivate their authentic voice, expand their creative palettes, and practice tools of the writer’s craft in a supportive atmosphere from wherever they are starting. The approach Kahn uses has proven equally powerful for writers at all stages of their writing lives, whether they are writing fiction, non-fiction, memoir, blogs, poetry or just keeping a journal.

Kahn is the author of “Fierce Aria,” forthcoming from Finishing Line Press. She writes a blog on creativity and soulful living at BrilliantPlayground.com and has been published in numerous literary magazines and on popular websites. A recipient of fellowships and scholarships to the Vermont Studio Center, the Squaw Valley Community of Writers, and the Colrain Poetry Conference, she formerly taught at the University of Davis extension and has taught creative writing for 15 years.