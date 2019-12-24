Roaring into 2020: The Fringe Society and Truth or Dare productions present a night of New Year’s entertainment

Roar into 2020 with an evening reminiscent of the 1920s, complete with boundary pushing burlesque and a jazzy swing band. The Fringe Society and Truth or Dare productions are joining together to provide an evening of live music and theatrics along with a traditional countdown and champagne toast at midnight. Titled “Moonlight Menagerie,” the New Year’s Eve extravaganza begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at The Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley.

Truth or Dare Productions co-founder Heather Bewsee said Rebel Rose of Humboldt based “The Fringe Society” approached her about doing a New Year’s Eve event and helped put together a show that seemed fitting for the new decade. The Roaring ‘20s themed party will make you feel like you are back in the age of prohibition, though there will be plenty of drink to go around.

Bewsee, who performs as Cybil Unrest, said she co-founded Truth or Dare Productions about five years ago, mainly as a dance and shadow cast production company but put on a burlesque show the Nugget Fringe Festival in 2017 and fell in love with the genre. She began researching burlesque and going to see it in San Francisco and other cities before she began performing, entering competitions, and ultimately teaching the craft in Nevada County.

“I love teaching it. I have done workshops and a lot of the performers have been with me since they started. I have about 15 of them who have been doing ‘mainstream’ burlesque for about two years.”

Burlesque has been performed in the United States since the mid 1800s and is often thought of as risqué. Historically, it referred to an array of entertainment that used caricature, ridicule and distortion. The performers at Moonlight Menagerie will be entertaining, fun and a bit provocative. Burlesque performers will be just one part of the evening, she said. “There will be burlesque. There will be a 7-piece high tech swing band. There is a limited private VIP lounge with drink service. And of course, a complimentary midnight champagne toast. There will be a lot going on.”

Tickets to the evening are available for the burlesque show followed by live music, or you can opt for a late start and skip the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. with burlesque entertainment beginning at 8:30 p.m. and live music beginning at 10 p.m. You can come late to dance to the music and enjoy the champagne toast at midnight or make an evening of it, enjoying the full VIP experience with bottle service delivered by ladies dressed in 1920s’ attire to your table along with gourmet hors d’oeuvres and desserts and of course the champagne toast at midnight

The 7-piece electro swing band High Step Society will perform beginning at 10 p.m. Bewsee said “High Step Society is a singer and a lot of really great musicians. It’s a really cool band.” They describe themselves as “when the honeyed tones of The Jazz Age meld with hottest beat drops of the new millennium, you get High Step Society’s elixir of American Electro Swing. Merging dance music from our past with sounds for the future, High Step Society features a shimmering horn section that soars over syncopated high hats and rat-a-tat snare. The kids in the band are electronic music producers as well as educated jazz musicians. Audaciously sophisticated, High Step Society is rethinking jazz with unorthodox arrangements, and bringing a touch of elegance to modern electronic music.”

Bewsee’s Truth or Dare Productions co-founder Nick Federoff will be emceeing the burlesque portion of the evening. DJ Nara will provide late night music. This is an adult party and you must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

The Fringe Society formed four years ago in Humboldt producing the Jazzy Jamboree Music and Arts Festival. They describe themselves as “a performing artist collective and production company with the unique vision and attention to detail for creating the most memorable events. Fringe Society’s Founder, performer Rebel Rose, has traveled the world dazzling audiences and growing a large network of premium talent to reveal in her productions. The Fringe Society aims to make every guest feel appreciated for their crucial role in keeping performing arts alive and kicking high!”

Tiered pricing is available — from late night general admission for $40 to a VIP private lounge for $200. A full description of what is included at each level can be found at https://foothillsevents.com/events/moonshine-menagerie-new-years-eve-party/

