Renewal and Remembrance: 20th Annual Altar Show to begin Saturday in Grass Valley

The 20th Annual Altar Show: Renewal & Remembrance will open on Saturday, Oct. 26. The show features art installations in the form of altars dedicated to persons, memories, concepts and causes. The annual free and non-juried exhibition will be held Oct. 26 through Nov. 3, from noon to 7 p.m. daily. The exhibit is held at the Northern Mines Building at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley. The event is considered “a gift to the community from artists and altaristas of the Sierra Nevada Foothills”.

In previous shows, exhibitors have ranged in age from eight to 84, offering a broad spectrum of altars. A variety of media is used including sculpture, collage, assemblage, painting, photography and more. Altar themes are limited only by the altar-makers’ imaginations. The work can be inspiring, mysterious, insightful, humorous, informative or even outrageous. Some constructions embrace the tradition of “Dia de los Muertos” celebrations made to honor deceased loved ones. Others altar-makers choose to convey an array of personal and contemporary themes, views, and concerns including global unrest, environmental problems and social issues. Although the works are not primarily religious in nature, the event provides altar makers and viewers a safe place to renew and remember, and an opportunity to be part of a sacred space.

The Public Reception will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m., when guests will enjoy refreshments and meet many altaristas while viewing the show.

The Altar Show is held in association with the Miners Foundry, a nonprofit cultural and educational foundation.

For more detailed information on the 2019 Altar Show or to view altars from previous shows visit the Altar Show website at http://www.thealtarshow.org or call 530-274-8283.