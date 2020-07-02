Registration open for summer camps at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is proud to present a variety of in-person and virtual summer camps for community youth ages eight to 17. Youth programs include aerial circus, painting, photography, writing, choir and theater. There are three, week-long sessions to choose from starting July 20 and running through Aug. 7.

Now more than ever, The Center for the Arts is committed to continuing and expanding their arts education programming to fill gaps left in school closures and to provide creative experiences during this challenging time. In addition to summer camps, The Center will offer youth programs throughout the school year that will cater to the county’s adapted school schedules, providing opportunities for students to learn and explore the arts on their days off.

This summer, The Center’s traditional painting camp, Paint Like the Masters, has expanded. Students can now practice painting as well as mixed media and collage in a socially distanced room. AirAligned will teach youth ages eight to 14 how to fly, climb and swing in Aerial Circus which introduces skills on aerial bungees, aerial silks and aerial hoops. Jordan Thomas-Rose teaches a morning choir camp. And Laksmi Greenberg takes students on a digital photography journey to explore portraiture and landscapes.

The Center for the Arts is hosting its first virtual summer camp with Kirsten Casey teaching Teen Writing Matters online via Zoom. This is a great opportunity to meet other teen writers in our community, and to share in and support one another’s writing. From poetry to character studies, short stories to flash fiction, you will practice a different type of writing each day of the week. Dinah Smith is back to teach theater with a special audition camp to help students strengthen their monologues or songs to ace their next audition.

All in-person summer camp sessions are held downtown Grass Valley. The Center for the Arts Main Stage is located at 314 W. Main Street, the dance studio is upstairs, and the Off-Center Stage is behind the main building at 315 Richardson Street. Space is limited. In-person camps are capped at ten students to allow for physical distancing. For more information or to register please visit thecenterforthearts.org/summer-camps/.