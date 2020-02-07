Reggae dance party Sunday at Haven Underground in Nevada City

Monthly roots reggae acts will be coming to the Haven Underground in Nevada City kicking off with The Mighty Diamonds and Bobby Tenna on Sunday.

The Mighty Diamonds will be live in concert at Haven Underground in Nevada City at 8 p.m. Sunday. Jamaica’s Bobby Tenna is the opening act, and the DJ for the evening, spinning the best in reggae dancehall music! Is Jah Mikey One Sounds.

Mighty Diamonds formed in Trench Town in 1969 and are considered Jamaica’s premier vocal trio. The Mighty Diamonds continue to record and perform songs from militant judgement pieces to the sweetest of lovers’ rock ballads. The Diamonds celebrate the rare distinction of 50 years of making music together.

Every reggae fan has at least one favorite song by the Mighty Diamonds: “Pass the Kutchie,” “Right Time,” “Master Plan” “Tamarind Farm” “I Need a Roof,” and the list goes on. The Mighty Diamonds are Lloyd “Judge” Ferguson, Joseph “Capo” Williamson and Donald “Tabby” Shaw.

Indeed, these veteran artists know what soul is about. These reggae warriors have risen from the poverty and despair of inner-city Kingston to become sophisticated reggae ambassadors who have traveled throughout Europe, the U.S., Africa and Asia spreading the gospel of freedom, unity and love.

Bobby Tenna: From Montego Bay, Jamaica, the multi-talented singer songwriter and producer, will also be performing. Through hard work and dedication to his craft, he has amassed an impressive catalog of songs which have won him considerable reviews from the media and music enthusiasts.

The venue, located at 226 Broad St, Nevada City, is Nevada City’s premier nightclub, newly remodeled and operating as a nonprofit community theater offering daytime events, fund raisers, business meetings, rehearsals, classes, etc.

It is a 21 and over venue during nighttime events and hosts a full bar. Tickets are $25 and are available on Vendini ticketing platform.

The event is produced by Labyrinth Locals Productions. For more information and tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/MightyDiamondsFeb9 or call 530-444-0127.