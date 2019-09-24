Refined sassiness: LoLo Gervais takes to the stage at Golden Era

A refined and versatile entertainer, vocalist LoLo Gervais brings a mischievous elegance and refined sassiness to vintage rhythm and blues. She is the reigning winner of the Best Performing Artist in Nevada County award (for three consecutive years), and leads a band of consummate professionals including Ray Sayre on guitar, Richard Jones on drums, Charlie Faber on bass and Gary Regina on the saxophones. Their music spans material by such artists as Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Al Green and Stevie Wonder, along with a wide repertoire of contemporary music reinvented through the lens of vintage rhythm and blues. LoLo will be performing at the Golden Era Lounge on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8:30 p.m.