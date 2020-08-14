‘Rebuilding Paradise’ tells important story

Sierra Theaters is pleased to offer a new documentary, “Rebuilding Paradise,” via a Virtual Cinema platform, through the end of August. The timely release of this film reminds us that now is the time to prepare for fire season. For $12, folks can stream the film at home; the purchase gives 72 hour access to the film.

“I watched the film with some trepidation – fearing it would be too scary or intense. But although some scenes are frightening, the film evokes a wide range of feelings including hope, empathy, and resolve. The story is well told by the people of Paradise themselves. I was inspired to re-pack my Go-Bag and review my evacuation plan,” said Azriel LaMarca, Manager of Sierra Theaters.

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a spark from a transmission line in Northern California, coupled with climate-impacted conditions, quickly grew into a devastating firestorm that engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California. By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history.

As residents faced the damage to their lives, to their homes and to more than 150,000 acres in and around their 141-year-old town, they did something amazing: They worked together to heal. The community members went on to forge a bond stronger than what they had before the catastrophe, even as their hope and spirit were challenged by continued adversity: relocations, financial crises, government hurdles, water poisoning, grief and PTSD.

From the moment the crisis began, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard led a filmmaking team to the city and would go on to spend a year with Paradise residents, documenting their efforts to recover what was lost. The Camp Fire and its overwhelming aftermath became a de facto lesson in what we all must do: protect our environment, help our neighbors, plan for future dangers and remember to preserve the traditions that unite us — just as these resilient citizens did when they began the important task of “Rebuilding Paradise.”

Sheila Cameron, admin for the Virtual Shop and Support Local Nevada County Facebook Group hosted an online chat to discuss the film last Monday. “Working as a communications contractor for the county, I know Sierra Cinemas has been a great community partner getting the word out on wildfire preparedness for Ready Nevada County and Office of Emergency Services. Being able to share this virtual event on my community support page was a great way to facilitate conversations well all should be having,” she said.

Virtual Cinema was created in response to the COVID-19 crisis as a way for independent filmmakers to still release films to the public while also benefitting shuttered movie theaters. Unlike films released to streaming platforms like Hulu or Netflix, Virtual Cinema releases split ticket proceeds with your local cinema. A selection of films available for streaming through Sierra Theaters can be found at https://www.sierratheaters.com/page/14794/virtual-cinema.

For more information about Sierra Theaters or Virtual Cinema, visit http://www.sierratheaters.com or call the Sierra Cinemas Business Office at 530-477-1100. For access to resources for Emergency Preparedness in Nevada County visit http://www.readynevadacounty.org.