Ready, Set, Go! art mixers continue at First Friday Artwalk

This year, join The Osborn/Woods Gallery and the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in partnership with Ready Nevada County. “Ready, Set, Go” mixers will be taking place at each First Friday Artwalk from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy live music from Ludi Hinrichs.

Representatives from 211 will be on hand to assist community members with signing up for Code Red Emergency Alerts.

Happening throughout Downtown Nevada City on July 5 and Aug. 2, First Friday Artwalk is a celebration of Nevada City’s diverse mix of galleries, artisan boutiques, retail shops, wine tasting rooms, restaurants and thriving arts community. Participating businesses keep their doors open until 9 p.m. on Artwalk evenings to host a local artist’s reception.

This free family-friendly event encourages locals and visitors to shop inside our downtown shops and restaurants, creating increased commerce and exposure for local businesses and artists alike.