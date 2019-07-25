Reader’s Theater returns to Nevada City

TICKETS: $10, and are available online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at Miners Foundry, and in person at BriarPatch Co-op

Tim O’Connor’s Reader’s Theater returns to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Sunday, July 28, with a special program celebrating the best American short stories from the 1930s featuring works by James Thurber, Leane Zugsmith, Joel Sayre, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings and James Reid Parker, read by local readers Kim Ewing, Jon Blinder, Marsha Kelly, Bruce Kelly, and directed by Gaylie Bell-Stewart.

Founded by O’Connor, Reader’s Theater has been called many things including “Theatre of the Mind” and “Story Time for Grown Ups,” and gained popularity during World War II when large stage plays were too expensive to produce. Using minimal props, the actor and your imagination illustrate the story.

“This event’s stories are all from the 1930s and one of the themes is that some things never change. We have stories about problems with free medical care, young love and interfering parents, sexism, escapism, anti-Semitism and overbearing spouses — the same things we’re dealing with now, 80 years later,” says Bell-Stewart.

A popular story that will be read is Thurber’s masterpiece “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.” Originally published in the New Yorker in 1939, the short story has since inspired several movies and been adapted to the stage. The plot is about a vague and mild-mannered man who drives into Waterbury, Connecticut, with his wife for their regular weekly shopping and his wife’s visit to the beauty parlor. During this time he has five heroic daydream episodes. Each of the fantasies is inspired by some detail of Mitty’s mundane surroundings.

“This event’s stories are all from the 1930s and one of the themes is that some things never change. We have stories about problems with free medical care, young love and interfering parents, sexism, escapism, anti-Semitism and overbearing spouses — the same things we’re dealing with now, 80 years later.”— Gaylie Bell-Stewart

After a 15-year hiatus, Jon Blinder returns to Readers Theater to read this delightful tale. Joining him are veteran readers Kim Ewing, a popular local actor and comic; Marsha Kelly, an Equity actress who has appeared in HAIR! and Jesus Christ Super-Star in the original Chicago and LA casts back in the late 1960s and early 1970s; and Bruce Kelly, a well-known artist, musician and actor in Nevada County.

This is Bell-Stewart’s second year directing Reader’s Theater. Over the last year, she has been adding her own touch to the popular series by grouping the stories by decades and adding music of that time to give an added dimension of history.

Reader’s Theater is a fundraiser for the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center.