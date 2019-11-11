‘Quilters With a Mission’ host quilt and craft show

“Quilters With a Mission” will hold its 15th annual Quilt and Craft Show Nov. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road (across from Nevada Union High School). Lots of parking and admission is free. Local artists will offer quality handmade-only quilts of all sizes and price ranges, as well as fabric and wooden crafts such as pot holders, table-runners aprons, pillows, signs, toys and seasonal items. “Quilters With a Mission” is a nonprofit organization which meets every Thursday to make baby quilts which they donate to local pregnancy centers who distribute to low-income mothers. Their “ministry to the unborn and newborn” began in 1999 at First Baptist Church GV. Since it’s founding they have distributed over 2,00 baby quilts. The annual quilt show began in 2004 as their only fundraiser for the purchase of supplies to continue this ministry.