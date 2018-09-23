Quest Theaterworks wins five Elly Awards, including best drama

The Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Association bestowed 31 Elly Awards Sunday night and five of those came home with Quest Theaterworks, including best overall drama production for "Snake in the Grass."

Two more honors were won for "Snake in the Grass," with Scott Ewing winning an Elly for Direction in a drama and Lois Ewing landing the award for Leading Female in drama.

It's the second consecutive year Lois Ewing has won the Elly for Leading Female in a drama, having won the award in 2017 for her work in her nine-character, one-woman show "The Good Body."

"Snake in the Grass" starred Nevada County stage veterans Kimberly Ewing, Sharon Winegar, a past Elly Award recipient and former Nevada Union drama teacher, and Lois Ewing. Winegar also teamed up with Lois Ewing for "The Good Body," winning best Direction in a drama in 2017.

Winegar was also nominated in Sunday's show for best Lead Female in a drama, Kimberly Ewing for best Supporting Female, Jodi O'Dell for Sound Design and Stephanie Moellman for Lighting Design, all for Quest's "Snake in the Grass."

Quest Theaterworks, which opened in western Nevada County in 2010, won two more Elly Awards for "The 39 Steps" at Sunday's 36th annual event at the Center at 2300 in Sacramento. Danny McCammon won for Direction in a comedy, while Tinley Ireland won the Elly for Supporting Female in a comedy for "The 39 Steps."

Sue LeGate Halford, of western county's LeGacy Presents, won the Elly Award for Leading Female in a comedy for "Broadway Bound." LeGate Halford also was nominated for best Supporting Female in a comedy for "Dearly Beloved".

William Jessup University nearly swept the musical category Sunday, winning nine of 12 Elly Awards in the musical category for "Scrooge, the Musical," which won for best Overall Production of a musical.

The three Elly Awards earned by Quest Theaterworks' "Snake in the Grass" was the second-most awards for a single production behind "Scrooge."

Named for Eleanor McClatchy, a devoted patron of the arts and former publisher of the Sacramento Bee, the Elly Awards celebrates excellence in Sacramento's local and regional community theater.

In addition to western Nevada County's winners, more local nominations were earned among the 165 Adult Elly nominees, which represented 152 productions from 46 participating theatres.

Those nominated were Sierra Stages' Peter Mason and Tim Miller for Sound Design on "Chicago." Karen Leigh Sharp was nominated in best Script for the "Mary Brave Eyes" production by Quest Theaterworks.

"The 39 Steps" earned a best Overall Production in a comedy nomination for Quest, while Jodi O'Dell was nominated for Sound Design for the production and Chase Coney was a best Supporting Male in a comedy nominee.