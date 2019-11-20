Prohibition Bootleg Burlesque comes to Nevada City

Truth or Dare Productions has been cooking up something tasty for November, with a plan to pay homage to the decadent and seedy era of the 1920s Prohibition Speakeasy madness. Get ready for quite the cabaret spectacle of jazz and liquor. You don’t want to miss this production cause we’ll be taking the 1920s Prohibition Bootleg Speakeasy theme to an all new level. For that reason we have jam packed this show, nae, we over-packed this one to the roof with amazing performers. Dressing in the era is highly encouraged.

Some fun facts, Prohibition was a nationwide ban on the sale and import of alcoholic beverages, whose reign lasted from 1920 to 1933. Protestants, Progressives, and women all spearheaded the drive to institute Prohibition. Prohibition led directly to the rise of organized crime in fun little joints dubbed ‘Speakeasy.’ Millions of Americans were willing to drink liquor (distilled spirits) illegally, which gave rise to bootlegging (the illegal production and sale of liquor) and speakeasies (illegal, secretive drinking establishments), both of which were capitalized upon by organized crime. As a result, the Prohibition era also is remembered as a period of gangsterism, characterized by competition and violent turf battles between criminal gangs.

We cordially invite you and everyone you know to a provocative, entertaining, and spectacularly thrilling event on Friday, Nov. 22.

If you haven’t been to a Nevada City Cabaret event now is time to jump in because it will be throwing one hell of a Speakeasy Romp. Featuring Jay Siren from Sacramento’s Sizzling Sirens as your host and burlesque performances by Vixi Vale, Deaja Girl on Fire, Leon G. Ray, Cybil Unrest, Chris Marcum, Patty Le Melt, Chryseph Honeybear, Guy Vigor, Rebel Rose and more.

Grab your secret liquor loving pals, throw on that 1920s attire and party hat. Show up at 7 p.m. to have a delicious craft cocktail (or two) made by Golden Era Lounge while mingling in the foyer. Theatre doors will open at 7:25 p.m. to take your seats.

At 8 p.m. the real fun begins with a captivating ride chalk-full of sensationally sexy 1920s prohibition bootleg acts and naughty fun featuring burlesque and cabaret dancers, with outlandish performances and costumes. Come let loose and give in to absolute pleasure because this will be one hell of a saucy night you’ll never forget!

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Purchase tickets by going to Tiny.cc/NCcabaret