Pottery on display, family making gift workshops offered Saturday in Grass Valley

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who: Artists Lucy Alexander, Stephanie Adams and over 40 local artists

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is set to host its11th Annual Holiday Open & House & Trunk Show Event, featuring a guest pop up pottery exhibit, and family friendly gift making workshops throughout the day on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gallery will feature it’s ever changing Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show along with each of its more than twenty five resident artists’ private studio and classroom exhibitions.

If you’ve been to an ASiF Open House before, you know there’s always something uniquely creative in store for you. Bring the entire family for a cup of hot spiced cider and share in this fun, creative and memorable holiday celebration.

Guest Pop Up Pottery Show artists include bay area artist Lucy Alexander of Bare Stone Pottery and Nevada City artist Stephanie Adams of Pickle Pottery.

FAMILY GIFT MAKING WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:

Painting – Drawing Classroom

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Beaded Sun Catcher Making Workshop with Jean Patterson

1 to 2:30 p.m.: Felted Ornament & Coaster Making Workshop with Allison Bischofberger

Mixed Media Arts Classroom

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Gift Bag Making Workshop with Denise Wey & Eileen Blodgett

1 to 3 p.m.: Mixed Media Refrigerator Magnet Making Workshop with Sharon Griffiths and Cheri Guerrette

Ceramics Classroom

Noon to 2 p.m.: Clay Ornament Making Workshop with Saskia Martin and Sheila Butchko

Noon to 3:30 p.m.: Clay Nativity Figure Making Workshop with Claudia Jeffers