Poor Man’s Whiskey, Moonalice and friends to play in Auburn

“This could be the last time, maybe the last time I don’t know …”

This famous line from the Rolling Stones rings true in reference to the Saturday, Nov. 9 Poor Man’s Whiskey / Moonalice show at Auburn’s “Foothill Fillmore @ The Odd Fellows Lodge.” After a couple decades of touring and recording, Poorman’s Whiskey has decided to call it quits, “at least for now” according to founders Jason Beard and Josh Brough.

Poorman’s Whiskey (PMW) is no stranger to Auburn, as Keep Smilin’ Promotions has been promoting this incredible band for some 10 years now to a loyal and ever growing crowd of dance-happy fans. The band has been so attached and appreciative of the Auburn crowd, they even wrote a song “Keep Smilin’ Auburn.”

Throughout the bands tenure at the Foothill Fillmore, Poorman’s Whiskey has showcased a variety of musicians, as well as an ever changing stage performance. In addition to playing songs from their numerous albums, Poorman’s Whiskey has also brought a variety of “Theme Shows,” such as Darkside of the Moonshine, a grassified take on Pink Floyd’s classic album from years ago, recreating Paul Simon’s Graceland or showcasing the music of bands including The Eagles, Allman Brothers, Beatles or Jerry Garcia’s famous string band “Old & In The Way.”

Keep Smilin’ Promotions “Purveyor of Fun” Scott Holbrook advises that attendees of this show can expect highlights from throughout the band’s career. In addition, Holbrook has arranged for many special past performers to come join the band for this very special evening. He also advises that the show looks to be selling out soon, and suggests those interested pick up some tickets before it is too late.

As is often the case, Keep Smilin’ Promotions looks for ways to put their shows over the top, and this evenings celebration may just be the biggest event yet. In addition to Poorman’s Whiskey, another Foothill favorite, the allstar band Moonalice will be sharing the stage. Moonalice has invited the incredible Lester Chambers & the New Chambers Brothers as well as the beautiful and amazing vocalists the T Sisters to play with them. There will also be a very special light show to enhance the senses and the fun.

To the un-initiated, the Odd Fellows Lodge, home of the Foothill Fillmore is a very unique, historic and funky venue, that both musicians and attendees have given it the reputation as possibly the best venue in the Foothills to enjoy live music. In addition to the incredible hall, the Odd Fellows, who donate all proceeds back to the community, host a full bar and snack shack featuring a large selection of Crooked Lane Brewing beer, so don’t forget your ID and wallet.

Promoter Holbrook did want to encourage all to come early, park in one of the lots in Old Town Auburn, or nearby and enjoy all Auburn has to offer, then head up to the show. Late arrivers will find parking gets more interesting the closer you get to show time. In addition, Holbrook reminds all these are stand up, dance concerts, seating is not available (with the exception of some limited ADA seating, available on a 1st come 1st served basis). He also mentions that the no mean people are allowed.

Tickets for the show are available at Auburn’s Tribal Weaver & Cherry Records, Clock Tower Records in Grass Valley, Yabobo in Nevada City and Pop Art Framing in Placerville. Online Tickets and additional information can also be found at http://www.keepsmilinpromotions.com

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Saturday, Nov. 16 : Stu Allen & Mars Hotel with special guest Sean Lehe & friends. $20 advance / $25 day of

Friday, Dec. 6: The unauthorized rolling stones. $18 advance / $20 day of

Saturday, Dec. 21: Very Jerry Xmas ft. Melvin Meals & JGB + electric tumbleweed. $30 advance / $40 day of