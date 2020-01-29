‘Poetry in Song’ to premier new compositions Sunday

“Poetry in Song” will premiere 13 new compositions Sunday in a special performance of the Composer Project with Mark Vance. The new works of music feature a poem or text that is set to music for voice and one instrument. All pieces were written by local youth, ages 12-20.

Vance started teaching composition to youth more than 20 years ago through the auspices of two other organizations. He brought the Composers Project to InConcert Sierra last summer when he joined the organization as its education director in July. The change brought added benefits and opportunities for both Vance and the students.

“Through InConcert Sierra we’ve been able to provide the amazing opportunity for the students to meet and work with world-class artists that visit Grass Valley through our Third Sunday Series,” said Artistic Director Ken Hardin.

Since the Composers Project began Sept. 14, the youth have met with composer/arranger John Neufeld, pianist/composer Michael Brown and members of the Venice Music Project. Those experiences, combined with Vance’s coursework on music theory, harmony, notation, music history, writing for instrument families and much more, have led to Sunday’s concert featuring their first pieces from the 2019-2020 season.

Vance tasked the students to select a poem, decipher it, research the author and internalize the entire piece to help them discover the musical structure that the teens deem appropriate. Their finished works will be performed by accomplished local singers Erin Thomas-Rose, John Ames, Shannon Harney, Julie Tillinghast, Stan Thomas-Rose and Beth Gillogy. Professional local or regional musicians Ken Hardin and Lynn Schugren, piano; Sage Po, harp; and Jia-mo Chen, cello will perform as well.

“Just a few classes of Young Composers class changed my life. I went from someone who simply played pieces on piano, to someone who loves and enjoys every bit of music to such a degree more than what I had already,” said student Jamie Thomas-Rose. “Composers Project is the best thing that has ever happened to me and I will never forget the cherished memories I have with me now.”

The “Poetry in Song” concert will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. General admission tickets are $15, with youth 17 and under free. Tickets are available online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org, by phone at 530-273-3990 and in person at BriarPatch Market or at the door on the day of the concert.

For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.