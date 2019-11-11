Plein Air Painters and friends holiday show, sale this weekend

The Nevada County Plein Air Painters and a few of their creative friends would like to invite the public to come to their Holiday Show and Sale at the Nevada City Veterans Hall on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17. This will be an opportunity to find affordable art in originals, prints, and cards in oil, watercolor, pastel and acrylic. Plein air means “in the open” and the painters are dedicated to setting up their easels outside to paint on location. There will be original black and white fine art photographs in the style of Ansel Adams, as well as beautifully turned wood vessels which combine form and function. Also featured will be colorful weaving that includes scarves, towels, and wearable clothing and hand painted, quilted landscapes on fabric.

Featured artists will include Kimberly Brown, Pamela Buck, Steve Danner, Sandra Delong, Ingrid and Warren Knox, Eileen Lee, Christine Montanino, Susan Moreno, Linda Roemisch, Kim and Brian Roseth, Jan Solorza, Gayle Thompson, Michael Weigant, Jane Welles and Laverne Westphal.