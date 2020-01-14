Playdate takes the stage at Golden Era Saturday

Playdate is a jazz and funk band led by saxophonist Gary Regina. The music is polished, high-energy, eclectic, unique, and mostly instrumental, the raw material drawn from a diverse palette of sources — Miles Davis, Steely Dan, Beatles, Willy Nelson and Sting, to name a few. These are less covers of songs than they are instrumental explorations and reinventions, rooted in but in no way limited by the original work. Regina will be joined on stage by Gerry Pineda on bass, Ty Smith on drums, Bill Vallaire on guitar and John DeBoer on trumpet. They will be performing at the Golden Era Lounge at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.