Play Date to take the stage at Golden Era
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Play Date
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21
WHERE: Golden Era Lounge, 309 Broad St, Nevada City
Play Date is a jazz and funk band headed by saxophonist Gary Regina. Their music is polished, high-energy, eclectic, unique, and mostly instrumental, their raw material drawn from a diverse palette of sources — Miles Davis, Steely Dan, Beatles, Willy Nelson and Sting, to name a few.
These are less covers of songs than they are instrumental exploratiqons and reinventions, rooted in but in no way limited by the original work. Regina will be joined on stage by Gerry Pineda on bass, Ty Smith on drums, Bill Vallaire on guitar and John DeBoer on trumpet. They will be performing at the Golden Era Lounge at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
