Picnic pops concert to be performed by Nevada County Concert Band

The 70-piece Nevada County Concert Band continues its 48th season with an outdoor concert featuring big band, classic, jazz, folk, film and popular music.

The show is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Pioneer Park Band Shell, 421 Nimrod St. in Nevada City.

The concert is free, open to the public, accessible and family-friendly, according to a release. Bring a lawn chair, shade, and a picnic dinner, or treat yourself to goodies from the hot dog or ice cream vendors.

Nonprofit donations to support the band will be gratefully accepted. Visit http://www.nccb.org for more info.