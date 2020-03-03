Peter and Tricia Berkow to perform in Nevada City

Nevada City’s Besemer Concert Hall will be filled with joyful noise on Saturday, March 7, when a curious crew of North State musicians descend upon that world-class acoustic space to share their tall tales and hot licks.

Designed by acclaimed audio engineers to create an ideal listening environment, this intimate room is a standout in Nevada County.

Peter and Tricia Berkow’s duet is as much a concept as it is a performing act.

The mismatched pair breaks most rules of musical convention – blending humor and pathos with tunes that defy categorization — unless “jazzy, funky, dance in your seat with joy and laughter – but first, let’s hear this beautiful ballad” — is now a category.

As Alan Chamberlain, from Chico Currents puts it, “You come for the laughs and stay for the chops.”

The performances merge Peter’s sandpaper-rough baritone with Tricia’s silky voice to create a yin/yang sound.

Jeffrey Fox, Chico Enterprise-Record puts it a slightly different way. Bird & Wag is, “A pinch of Vaudeville and a sprinkle of a Broadway Show.”

Berkow’s career includes four vinyl albums and many performances in Nevada County in the 70s and 80s. “It’s been way too long since I’ve played in Nevada County. It will be good to play there again for my friends who live up there,” Berkow says.

Peter Berkow, a producer who has created PBS concerts and CDs with Tommy Emmanuel, Rodney Crowell, Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, and dozens of other artists, says, “Of all the projects I have worked on, the Joe Craven PBS special is my absolute favorite. That makes it even more special, when Craven joins us on stage.”

Craven will lend his considerable talents as a side man to accompany “Bird & Wag” and will also join in with the show opener Ruckrich duo.

The evening starts with songs of Phil Ruckrich, who paints portraits of his family band traveling the world, chased by Spanish policemen for busking without a license and interacting with mystics from India.

At his side will be his 15-year-old son Django — a virtuoso on the violin, mandolin, and guitar – and the protégé of Joe Craven, a Nevada-County favorite whose resume includes years on the road with the likes of David Grisman Jerry Garcia, and his own band.