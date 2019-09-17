Peppino D’ Agostino live: Acoustic guitarist comes to Foothills Event Center

Hailed as “a guitarist’s guitarist” by Acoustic Guitar magazine, Peppino D’ Agostino doesn’t just play the guitar. He composes, arranges, collaborates, improvises, and has been known to sing a song here and there in English and Italian. With a range in his work that spans classical to pop music and incorporates a spectrum of folk, ethnic and world styles, D’Agostino enthralls audiences of all ages around the globe. However, what he creates on the guitar makes the difference between simply playing and truly making music apparent in the most beautiful ways.

Arriving in America over 25 years ago, Italian native D’Agostino has made an indelible mark as a guitarist on the international music scene garnering countless awards and accolades. Guitar Player Magazine proclaims Peppino as “One of the 50 Transcendent Acoustic Guitar Superheroes of Wood, Steel, and Nylon. In his playing and writing, one feels his heart, spirit, soul and essence in every single note.”

D’Agostino’s simultaneous immersion in the classical guitar and rock worlds, has culminated in his most recent solo recording, Penumbra, a mix of sophisticated yet melodic compositions that are technically complex. The San Jose Mercury News deemed D’Agostino to be “one of the most capable composers among fingerstyle guitarists with a gift for writing emotionally evocative tunes.” The 12 song set launches the listener through a showcase of his soaring fingerpicking talents.

D’Agostino will showcase his latest music, as well as many of his past favorites, when he returns to the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley on Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $20 online and may be purchased at FoothillsEvents.com or in person at The Foothills Event Center and The Briar Patch Co-Op in Grass Valley. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m with refreshments and beverages (including beer and wine) available at the bar. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m. with a brief intermission.