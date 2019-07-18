Peace, Love & Music: KVMR presents Woodstock Reimagined in Nevada City

INFO: Only service dogs allowed (bring water for them), no glass containers or smoking inside the park gates. Vendors are Horn of the Bill Taqueria , Falafel Kis and Lazy Dog Ice Cream plus the KVMR drink booth with water, soda, wine and beer

TICKETS: www.kvmr.org/events - General admission is $10, $5 for veterans and children under 15 (no charge for more than two kids in a family).

In the middle of August in 1969, roughly half a million people found their way to Max Yasgur’s 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York to attend a three-day music celebration, with musical acts that included the likes of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Joan Baez, Joe Cocker and Jimi Hendrix, along with another 20 well-known bands as well as up-and-coming artists.

The young organizers had no way of knowing the festival, known as Woodstock, would become part of music history.

Fifty years later, KVMR Community Radio is hosting, “Woodstock Reimagined” with a dozen bands performing music from that iconic weekend, this Saturday, July 20, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Programming Director Steve Baker joked, “We are limiting ticket sales to the first 400,000! I don’t think we can get the city to allow us to go to half a million people.”

And while a sellout is unlikely, this event is both a fundraiser for the station and a fun community event. Baker said, “This is a means for the public to meet KVMR personalities, (with some 200 broadcasters some of whom have been with the station since its beginning), and it’s a nice way to bring the community together for a day.”

Co-organizer and board member Adela Wilcox said, “We have all local bands — three of them are cover bands who specifically play the music they will perform, but the other bands have been charged with the creativity to make the music their own.”

Those artists include Saul Rayo and his bands performing the music of Richie Havens, Joe Cocker, and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; Cassidy Joy singing Joan Baez; Buck Starr performing The Who; and the music of Canned Heat performed by Grease, Grit and Grime — just to name a few! (The full lineup and tickets are available at http://www.kvmr.org.)

MAKING IT THEIR OWN

Wilcox said, “We dubbed this Woodstock ReImagined because we really want the bands to make it their own. So, we want the spirit to be there, but it’s KVMR and it is its own little organic thing. Whatever happens is going to make it great. That is how KVMR runs.”

As a board member Wilcox has been trading event management as her contribution to the station. This is the third year KVMR is throwing a community music festival, beginning with a celebration of the Summer of Love in 2017. She said, “Former board member and current broadcaster Michael Young brought the idea of celebrating The Summer of Love to the board and we thought it was a good idea. We expected about 300 people and somewhere around 800 to 1,000 showed up.”

Following the success of that event, KVMR followed up with the station’s 40th birthday party last year.

Wilcox says it does not happen without challenges, “Everything we do is volunteer run, so we are always working on having enough volunteers, but we always make it work. This year we have 12 bands, so timing is a critical issue, but we have in between acts, and emcees who are pretty funny.”

KVMR broadcasters Tom Dalldorf and Chris Towne will emcee the event as well as perform the music of Country Joe McDonald and Arlo Guthrie.

Wilcox said the rewards of doing these types of events are seeing the community coming together. “We really enjoy doing these events. They bring the community together for a day rather than a whole festival and it gives us a chance to celebrate. KVMR’s birthday is in July and even though it isn’t our official birthday party, it is a way for us to get out and celebrate that together.”

Vice-President, Fund Development Chair and Event Co-chair Diane McIntire added, “If it wasn’t for the community, we (KVMR) wouldn’t be there, so this is an opportunity to give back to the community and thank them for supporting the station and all the things that we love about it.”

Baker said he thinks the community has embraced the station, now in its 41st year, because it has a little something for everyone.

“I think people really enjoy the kind of eclectic radio we are doing and find themselves passionate about it,” he said. “In the long run we are a big family … we let people be as different as they want to be.”

Food and beverage vendors will be on site, but people are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs as well as hats and sunscreen.

“Come on out and have a good time,” McIntire said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and a great chance to relive a lot of really great music and see some of your favorite local artists.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.