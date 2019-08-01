Peace & Justice Center puts on summer bash August 9

The “Woodstock” event is a hard act to follow, but the Peace & Justice Center is giving it a try. We’re keeping up the music and dancing tradition at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. On Friday, Aug. 9 from 5-9 p.m., the Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County will host its annual fund raiser collecting donations to help immigrants.

At a time when hundreds of thousands of refugees around the globe face homelessness, Peace & Justice says we can help the refugees coming out of the war-torn countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, arriving at our southern borders. The picnic and summer party bash takes place on Aug. 9 at Pioneer Park, where donations will be collected to help the poor and desperate families in shelters on both sides of the border. The Peace & Justice Center is an IRC 501c3 organization, making your donations tax deductible. Tickets are $10 at the entrance (no one turned away).

Folks are encouraged to bring their picnic dinners and beverages, lawn chairs and blanket. More food and surprise desserts will be available for purchase. The schedule includes Nory Fussellas MC, Lou Mannick on the “Singing Saw,” the New Peace Choir, and to top it off, dancing to Shaky Ground with “Lo & the Rainettes” R&B Revue surprise.

Can’t make it to the event? Donate on Paypal at ncpeace.org. If you are interested in going to the border in early October, the center volunteers are collecting names for its next trip. Email to ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com and give us your contact information. More info at ncpeace.org, and “like” Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County on Facebook.