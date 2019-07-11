Pay what you can ‘Cabaret’ in Nevada City

As part of Sierra Stages’ commitment to making sure that theater remains open and accessible to every member of our community, the Thursday, July 18 performance of its summer musical “Cabaret” is a “pay what you can performance.”

“Cabaret” is the legendary musical about cabaret performer Sally Bowles, writer Cliff Bradshaw and the unraveling of German society in the early 1930s. With mounting fear and uncertainty outside, our Emcee welcomes you into a world where your troubles are left at the door. This Tony Award-winning musical features such well-known songs as “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time” and “Cabaret.” It is a daring and dazzling musical you won’t want to miss.

“Pay what you can” tickets will be sold on first-come, first-served basis at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. The box office will accept cash only. Any amount (in U.S. currency) is OK — and no more than two tickets will be sold to each person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and there is open seating. The show begins at 7 p.m. and ends at approximately 9:30 p.m. If you need an accessible seat, contact Sierra Stages ahead of time at reservations@SierraStages.org so that accessible seats are set aside for you and your companion. Please note “Cabaret” is recommended for ages 16 and older, for mature themes. There is no official rating system for live theatre, so please use your judgment based on your child’s age and maturity level.

This is the second year that Sierra Stages has offered a “pay what you can performance” for its summer musical production.

“We have two lower-priced previews at the beginning of the run for each of our shows, but even the previews are not affordable for some people in the community who might want to attend live theatre,” says Peter Mason, managing director for Sierra Stages. “Last summer, our ‘pay what you can performance’ of ‘Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach’ was a huge success, so we wanted to do the same for ‘Cabaret’ this summer.”

The Sierra Stages production of “Cabaret” plays through Aug. 3 at the Nevada Theatre, with performances on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. All seating for regular performances show is reserved: Seats in rows A-H are $35, and seats in rows J-O are $25. Special group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Student Rush is also offered for $15 at the door (subject to availability) before each performance (age 25 and younger with a valid student ID).

Following “Cabaret,” Sierra Stages will conclude its 11th season with the relatively new work, “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Sandra Rockman, playing from Sept. 19 through Oct. 5 at the Nevada Theatre. Sierra Stages is a nonprofit community theatre based in western Nevada County with a mission to provide quality productions that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Since it began 10 years ago, Sierra Stages has presented 37 plays and musicals and 35 informal play readings (as part of Theater by the Book co-presented with the Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

For more information about Sierra Stages, visit http://www.SierraStages.org.