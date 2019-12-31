Pat Travers band to play in Nevada City

TICKETS: $28/Adv, $32/Door, Limited seating available as this will be an open dance floor show. Tickets available at the Miners Foundry Box Office, online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone at 530-265-5040 or at BriarPatch Co-op

Canadian born Pat Travers may be best known for hits “Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights),” Snortin’ Whiskey” and “I La La La Love You” from the “Valley Girls” film soundtrack, but it’s his live show and superior guitar work that earned him legions of loyal fans since he burst onto the international rock scene in the late 1970s. One of rock & roll’s bona fide road dogs, Pat Travers has toured over 150 dates a year for more than 40 years, and now he’s coming to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Travers picked up his first guitar after seeing Jimi Hendrix perform in Ottawa, and began playing in local bands Music Machine, Red Hot, and Merge beginning in his early teens. After his talents were witnessed by rock musician Ronnie Hawkins, Travers, while in his early 20s, was invited to perform with the artist, at which point he moved to London and signed a recording contract with the Polydor label.

His Pat Travers album featured acclaimed bassist Peter “Mars” Cowling, who would become a mainstay in Travers’ band for several years, and led to 1979’s live album Live! Go for What You Know – Travers’ first album to crack the Billboard Top 40 – and a top-20 single in “Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights).” The blues-rock song “Snortin’ Whiskey,” released on the 1980 album Crash & Burn, was also an instant hit for Travers, reaching the number-one position on request lists for numerous FM radio stations and becoming one of the artist’s signature songs, eventually appearing on the soundtrack for 2004’s Oscar-winning comedy Sideways.

Over the past three decades, Travers and his band mates have released more than three dozen additional studio albums, live albums, and compilations, with his most recent hits including 2012’s Blues on Fire, 2013’s Can Do, and 2015’s Retro Rocket, a work that led Classic Rock Revisited to say of Travers, “He has passion, dedication, and talent – the perfect concoction when whipping up a batch of ultimate rock-and-roll stew.”

With the Pat Travers Band currently composed of its frontman, drummer Tommy Craig, and bassist David Pastorius, the group’s set will showcase both the ensemble’s collective talents and the guitar mastery that has made Travers an instrumental icon to many fellow musicians. Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has cited the man as one of his favorite guitar players, and heavy-metal guitarist and Mr. Big co-founder Paul Gilbert has referred to Travers as a “guitar god.”