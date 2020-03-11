Park Street Riot to play send-off show

Nevada County based band Park Street Riot is playing one last show before they jump in their newly crowd-funded Chevy van and head to Austin, Texas.

Formed in the quiet Northern California foothills in 2016, Nevada City’s Park Street Riot has continually pushed their own sonic edge, establishing themselves as one of the most dynamic, powerful, and energetic new bands to emerge from the greater-Sacramento area. Their debut self-titled record released in March 2019 and recorded by Tim Green at Louder Studios (Bikini Kill, Melvins, Joanna Newson), is a testament to the songwriting prowess of front woman Marielle Walker, as well as the groups varied individual influences and musicianship. With a cohesive and catchy blend of garage rock, psychedelia, and early 2000s alternative, Park Street Riot’s live show is incomparably heavy and compelling, laced through with the melancholic and emotional raw power of Walker’s natural rock tenor, as well as the melodic and thunderous rhythmic foundations of Ryan Donnelly, Alex Scribner and Ryan Sheridan. Lyrically, Walker confronts themes of loss, existential dread, and small town hedonism with an emotional rawness and wry wit that naturally expresses the many dualities present in our misunderstood human nature.

The UnChurch, graced by owner and sound engineer Ben Milner, will host Park Street Riot, alongside local acts Follow Me Dark and Kieth Daily & John Lee Simpson, Saturday, March 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Follow Me Dark is a genre-pushing alternative rock/metal band formed in Grass Valley in 2019. Consisting of Stephen Kozak (vocals/guitar), Sean Batinic (guitar), Elliott Grove (bass) and Jim Boots (drums), the band’s sound ranges from wailing metal riffs to intricate textural interludes, from melodic rock choruses to emotional breakdowns, from bliss to hysteria, agony to triumph. The music takes the listener on a journey through emotional and spiritual peaks and valleys, daring them to undergo a heroic journey through strange inner realms.

Tantalizing vocal harmonies and clever instrumentation backed by years of local music influence create an atmospheric “vibe” as Kieth Daily and John Simpason work in tandem in this tour d’force.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 and a suggested $10 donation. The venue is all ages and BYOB. However, with a contribution to the tour, the band would like to provide refreshments and snacks as a gesture of gratitude. The UnChurch is located at 220 Bresee Place, Grass Valley near where Hughes Road and Ridge Road meet.