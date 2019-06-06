Pair of artists to be featured at Second Saturday Spotlight in Grass Valley

Know & Go Who: Art Works Gallery Co-op What: Second Saturday Spotlight When: Saturday June 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley Webpage: www.artworksgalleryco-op.com

On the second Saturday of every month, artists are at Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley to give demonstrations, have classes, or to display more of their work.

Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist’s creative process and ask them questions.

From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, two artists will be featured. Both will be giving demonstrations of their painting techniques.

Watercolor painter Dori Greenbaum will demonstrate a spring landscape. Greenbaum uses transparent washes of color to develop luminous color and atmosphere. Susan Lobb Porter will demonstrate how she creates collage elements and incorporates them into her mixed media paintings.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass and mixed media. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is located at 113 Mill St. in downtown Grass Valley.