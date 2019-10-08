Open Studios offers a glimpse into Nevada County artists’ world

The Center for the Arts is proud to present the 24th annual Open Studios on the weekends of Oct. 12–13 and 19–20. Nevada County has long been known for its exceptional artist community; for the sheer abundance and diversity of artists and the high quality of their work. Open Studios is a free, self-guided art tour of the studios and galleries of dozens of these fine artists. Beyond an art sale, Open Studios is a chance to experience firsthand how, where and why art is created.

The tour features a wealth of classic and contemporary art for every taste, and hosts sculptors, printmakers, photographers, painters, jewelers, illustrators, woodworkers, designers and more. This tour is a wonderful opportunity to meet the artists, view new pieces and works in progress, watch live demonstrations, learn about their processes from conception to completion, and buy original art expressing a wide range of mediums and methods.

This year’s Open Studios will feature new artists as well as longtime favorite artists. Muralist Miles Toland, creator of the “New Dawn” mural on the Everhart Hotel in Grass Valley, is a first-time participating artist. A native of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Toland painted his first mural at the age of sixteen. Since then he has painted murals in India, France, Switzerland, Canada and soon in Australia. The work space he shares with fellow artist Julian Vadas is both a studio and an art gallery. The space is divided into zones for painting, e-commerce and large-scale portable murals, which can be rolled up and transported to different locations. Toland is looking forward to discussing his vision and creative process for painting murals with Open Studio patrons. In addition to Open Studios, Toland and Vadas are preparing for an art opening at the Chambers Project Gallery in Nevada City on Oct. 11. To learn more about Miles Toland and his art, go to http://www.milestoland.com; for Julian Vadas Art, go to http://www.julianvadas.com.

Photographer David Wong is a well-loved veteran of Open Studios. He looks forward every year to welcoming people to his rural studio for a behind-the-scenes look into the total breadth of his work and the eye-opening process of how a fine art photograph is created. Wong stresses that art photography involves much more than just clicking the camera shutter: it involves creative vision and storytelling, the technical translation of capturing the image, and the highly technical and creative process of making a print. Wong views Open Studios as an opportunity for people to get closer to art by meeting the artists in their work environments. To learn more about David Wong and his photography, go to https://photographybydavidwong.com.

Jeweler Antje Dormeyer will be sharing a studio this year with painter Sylviane Gaumer. Dormeyer’s handcrafted, one-of-a-kind jewelry features precious and semi-precious stones and metals. Gaumer uses oils to achieve the rich, luminous colors found in her paintings. Dormeyer loves to cook, nearly as much as she loves to make jewelry, so patrons can expect good eats at their studio. Visit their websites at http://www.antjedormeyer.com and https://sylvianegaumer.com/.

Tour participants use a printed guidebook to map out the studios and galleries they’d most like to visit. You may choose to ramble from one location to the next, stopping for lunch along the way at one of Nevada County’s choice eateries, or cram in as many studios as possible before the end of the day — your call. No matter how you proceed, you can expect an enjoyable and educational adventure in art, full of interesting people, engaging conversation, picturesque settings, and tasty snacks and beverages. Open Studio guidebooks can be obtained in advance at several locations. For a list of locations and an online map of the tour, please visit: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/open-studios-2019/.

A free Opening Reception will kick off Open Studios 2019. Come and enjoy wine, beer, and delicious hors d’oeuvres while mingling with participating artists and other members of the community and guests. The celebration will be held at the Plaza Gallery, 998 Plaza Drive in the Brunswick Basin, Oct. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Open Studios and for a list of this year’s participating artists, go to https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/open-studios-2019/.