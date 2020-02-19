One Night of Queen experience at the Miners Foundry Wednesday

TICKETS: $30 advance, $35 door, $50 meet and greet. Tickets are available online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door. Advance General Admission tickets are also available at BriarPatch Co-Op. Ticketing fees do not apply for purchases made by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office

Miners Foundry Cultural Center presents the world’s premiere Queen tribute Band Wednesday. Back by popular demand after their show at the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley a year ago, One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & the Works, is a 2-hour spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Scottish vocalist Gary Mullen is a legend in his homeland for his uncanny ability to channel the late, great Queen front man Freddie Mercury. After winning “Stars In Their Eyes” (a British television talent show similar to “American Idol”) in 2000 by receiving a record breaking number of votes for the show, Mullen began touring with his band The Works, putting on a sell-out tribute show known as One Night Of Queen. Since then One Night of Queen have gone from strength to strength and are one of the hardest working bands in the world. For the last five years they have consistently performed over 150 shows per year in a variety of countries.

The show takes references from many 1980s Queen tours, using a modified custom-built lighting rig, made to emulate the lighting rigs used during several Queen tours between 1980 and 1986. In an interview with Ryan Witting on the Rockin’ You All Night podcast, Mullen was quoted as saying, “We are trying to create something that you’ll never see again because you’ll never see Queen with Freddie Mercury or John Deacon.”

Fans of Queen will delight in this note-for-note experience of mega-hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Radio GaGa,” “Under Pressure,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and many others.

Joining Mullen is a lineup of international musicians including bass guitarist Billy Moffat, drummer Jon Halliwell, keyboardist Malcolm Gentles and guitarist David Brockett.