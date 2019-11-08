One more chance to see ‘Hansard’ live from the National Theatre in London

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

National Theatre Live continues its Tenth Anniversay season this month with the new play “Hansard.” [Hansard, noun: The official report of all parliamentary debates.]

Two-time Olivier Award winners, Lindsay Duncan (“Birdman,” “About Time”) and Alex Jennings (“The Lady in the Van,” “The Queen”), star in this brand-new play by Simon Wood, broadcast live from the National Theatre in London to Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley.

It’s a summer’s morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana. But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to blood-sport.

This witty and devastating portrait of the governing class is directed by Simon Godwin (NT Live: “Antony & Cleopatra,” “Twelfth Night”).

“Engrossing and incisive. Performances simply take the breath away,” writes WhatsOnStage.

Patrons can view all National Theatre Live events and purchase tickets at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office.