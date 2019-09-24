‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ kicks off National Theatre Live’s 10th anniversary season

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

In 2010, Sierra Cinemas began broadcasting a program called National Theatre Live, a ground-breaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre live from the National Theatre in London to cinemas around the world. Using state-of-the-art filming techniques, tailored to every play, NT Live brings its cinema audience each performance as it happens, in all its glory, from close-ups that capture every flicker of emotion, to sweeping wide shots of the stage.

The first year featured some incredible productions like “Phedre, starring Helen Mirren, and Fela! – the musical extravaganza about the life of Nigeria’s beloved musician Fela Kuti. Over the years these productions have brought to the screen great performances by actors in their breakout roles – actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Lily James, Andrew Scott and James Corden.

National Theatre Live kicks off its 10th Anniversary season this September, and Sierra Cinemas is pleased to continue broadcasting this terrific season – typically with two shows of each production – live on Thursday evening and an encore the following Wednesday afternoon.

Local theatre artist, director, and teacher Sandra Rockman says, “You don’t have to buy a plane ticket, you don’t have to book an expensive hotel, you don’t have to stand in line to, hopefully, get into a Sold Out production of a must-see play by one of the best theatre companies in the world. You just drive to Sierra Cinemas and enjoy the plays! What a luxury! Aren’t we lucky?”

The season begins on Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 with an encore of “One Man, Two Guvnors,” featuring the hilarious, Tony Award-winning performance from host of the The Late Late Show, James Corden. The Daily Mail called this production “The funniest show on the planet” – and we agree!

October brings an ingenious new production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” starring Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Titania. The theatre will become a forest – a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels, surrounded by a roving audience following the action on foot.

In November, NT Live presents “Hansard,” a witty and devastating portrait of the governing class, directed by Simon Godwin and starring two-time Olivier Award winners, Lindsay Duncan (Birdman, About Time) and Alex Jennings (The Lady in the Van, The Queen).

Finally, come out in December for Present Laughter, Noël Coward’s provocative comedy starring Andrew Scott (BBC’s Sherlock). Captured live from The Old Vic in London, Present Laughter is a giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness.

Patrons can view all National Theatre Live events and purchase tickets at sierratheaters.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office. Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at Hughes Road in Grass Valley.