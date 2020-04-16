One door closes, another opens: LeeAnn Brook Fine Art closes downtown location, transitions to home studio, online services

In 2015, Nevada City artist LeeAnn Brook opened her gallery in downtown Nevada City. She never imagined that LeeAnn Brook Fine Art would last for nearly five years. She also didn’t expect to have to face one of the most challenging times in her career.

In early March, when COVID-19 hit, Brook was forced to make one of the toughest decisions in business – to try to ride out the coming economic storm or to close her successful gallery. She’s taken a different approach – by re-working her online strategies, Brook quickly transitioned from a 1600 square foot gallery into a more personal setting in her home studio in Nevada City.

She will continue to represent select artists from the gallery and market their work in innovative ways. In addition to her almost daily posts on Instagram (@leeannbrook_fineart) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/leeannbrookfineart), Brook has posted curated videos of her artist’s work on IGTV that includes her commentary. She has re-engineered her website to reflect her new positioning and has enhanced her online store offering the pieces for sale. Her regular email marketing strategies continue via Constant Contact, introducing customers to featured artists via the internet rather than on a gallery wall. She even offers her Style-Your-Wall service, where images of paintings are placed to scale in a photo of a client’s room. Her strategy is to keep it personal and inviting, hoping to stay connected with her over 5,000 combined followers and patrons.

Local artist Deborah Bridges had worked on a new series of sculptures for the past year, leading up to an important show called PERSONA that was to be held at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in April. It was quickly cancelled and moved to an online platform by Brook. Marketing emails went out to Brook’s email list and social media posts are being made, including an introductory video about the series. Bridges’ smaller, more affordable sculptures are already on the gallery’s online store.

Opened in July 2015, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art was one of the first artist-owned galleries and on-site studios in Nevada County, California. Located in the heart of historic downtown Nevada City, California, the gallery also incorporated Brook’s working studio. The gallery became a community hub, featuring art talks, live music and monthly art shows featuring the work of over 30 local and regional artists. In a space known for its beautifully curated shows and displays, the gallery was recognized as “…one of the region’s best galleries” by FoodWineArt magazine.

Brook now operates LeeAnn Brook Fine Art from her home studio, meeting with interested collectors on an appointment-only basis. Brook also spends more focused time painting in her home studio that is in her beloved community of Nevada City, California. She looks forward to the next blank canvas.

Visit LeeAnn Brook Fine Art’s website and online store at http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com.