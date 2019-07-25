On the Go shows a labor of love for The Center For the Arts

Concerts like the Squirrel Nuts Zippers are a labor of love for The Center For the Arts, Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says.

“On The Go started because we are closed for renovation,” she explained. “We do shows ‘on the go’ at the Elks Lodge, Foothill Event Center, North Star House, sometimes at our box office location on Plaza Drive. They are really costly to put on. We do not make any money. We barely get them to pay for themselves. We are at a net zero gain right now with our shows because we have to rent everything and bring it in.

“But it’s our mission to continue to program,” Manuel added. “So, despite being closed, we have not cut one children’s program. We continue to do all our children’s programming, and we continue to do limited programming out in the community — as much as we can afford to do because we wanted to keep our mission alive while we renovated.”

The new season will be announced Sept. 16, with the first concert in the newly renovated building set for Dec. 1.

The Center for the Arts has raised more than half of the cost and will have to carry the loan debt on the outstanding balance. Manuel hopes to decrease that debt as much as possible.

“The response of the community has been great, but we have some challenges due to increased costs,” she said. “We definitely need more people to buy a seat. That deadline is Aug. 30. A $1,000 contributions comes with the donor’s name on a permanent plaque on one of the seats. To be on the donor wall, it’s $10,000. That can be any business or person. Your name will be on the wall in the main lobby into perpetuity. It’s such a great opportunity for businesses. If I was a business anywhere, I would want a plaque with my name on it that is going to be there forever. It’s great advertising.”

According to Manuel, the center made a commitment to the community and now the community needs to make a commitment to the center.

“The Center for the Arts made a really strong financial commitment to stay open so that we can continue to bring programming, especially to the youth in our community,” she said. “And we are really proud of the commitment we made; despite the financial hardship it was on the center. We could have laid people off and closed our doors while we renovated the space, but we made a commitment to our donors and supporters to stay open and now we are asking the community to stay with us. Help support us. Buy a seat buy a donor plaque so that we can continue to be Nevada County’s greatest performing arts center.”

And, go see a show!

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.