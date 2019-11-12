On the Air: Redlocks brings acoustic reggae spectacle to KVMR’s community room and airwaves

TICKETS: $15. Limited number of tickets available online at kvmr.org/events & some tickets may be available at the door

WHERE: Miss Rumphius Community Room, KVMR Radio Building, 120 Bridge St. at Spring St. (across from Miners Foundry), downtown Nevada City

WHAT: DJ Redlocks presents an intimate evening of acoustic reggae featuring Walker P., Tuff Lion, Ras Attitude & Soul Media, plus a celebration of DJ Mystic Al’s birthday

There’s no question reggae music is an important part of Nevada County’s diverse musical culture.

And KVMR 89.5 FM DJ Redlocks has long been an important part of that scene, like over two decades, as a musician, club DJ, and host of the 21-year-old Ital Culture show, now on Friday nights at 8 p.m.

Well, this Friday night (Nov. 15) is going to be a little different.

That’s because Redlocks is moving from KVMR’s studios to the Nevada City radio station’s Miss Rumphius Community Room to present a four-hour acoustic live reggae spectacle from 8 p.m. to midnight with a live audience and live broadcast on KVMR (89.5 FM, 105.1 Truckee, kvmr.org streaming).

Featured performers are Walker P., Tuff Lion, Ras Attitude and Soul Medic.

“It’s also a celebration of DJ Mystic Al’s birthday,” says Redlocks. Al’s show, Through The Night, follows Ital Culture every other week. And the birthday boy will be on hand.

Tuff Lion & Walker Pillow have been performing and recording together for over 15 years.

Although they are both lifelong musicians with experience in blues, jazz rock and r&b, they began their music journey together as ambassadors for roots reggae music, according to Redlocks.

“Tuff Lion is one of reggae’s most recorded guitarists,” notes Redlocks. “He’s renowned for his influence on the music in the Virgin Islands and America at large.”

He was guitarist for the original Midnite Band and later guitarist in Bambu Station, two of the best known reggae bands in the Virgin Islands. His work is featured on the whole I Grade catalog on guitar, organ, bass, vocals and percussion

“He also produced the masterpiece solo album called ‘Tuff Lion: Utterance,’” says Redlocks.

Meanwhile Walker P. was born in Newport News, Virginia, where he was a singer and multi-instrumentalist with recording credits on guitar and keyboards. He was also a founding member of The Prisoners reggae band.

After spending years visiting Northern California on tour, they are both thankful to call Nevada County home and blessed to present their music in an acoustic roots style, according to Redlocks.

In fact, Walker P. operates Alphabet Audio Lab in Grass Valley. The two of them also started The Clarks Originals and The Clarks All Star Band last year and both are members of The Lionz of Kush.

With the message of love, unity and consciousness embedded in his music, St. Croix born Ras Attitude is a musical force to be reckoned with, says Redlocks.

At the age of 7, he was introduced to the stage by traveling with his mother, the renowned gospel signer Harrella Goodwin and soon started developing his own musical skills. In high school Ras became a founding member of “Tek-9 Sounds” with some friends and family.

“That move became his launching pad to the top,” notes Redlocks.

He picked up the name “Attitude” in college, started playing clubs, and ran across a former member of his mother’s band, Ras Batch, The two then started Soundvizion Records.

“His debut album ‘Happiness’ in 2001 paved the way for this soulful roots reggae star,” says Redlocks. “His harmonic sound is even more evident with follow up albums.”

A limited number of tickets are on sale at the KVMR website by clicking on DJ Redlocks in the Events box. They are $15.

TIM O’BRIEN BAND TO BE BROADCAST LIVE

KVMR will broadcast The Tim O’Brien Band live this Saturday night at 8 p.m. from the Palms Playhouse in Winters (89.5 FM, 105.1 Truckee, kvmr.org streaming).

O’Brien is a longtime member of Colorado’s popular bluegrass band Hot Rize and a regular at the Strawberry Music Festival.

“He’s got a new band and a new album out,” says live remote broadcast producer Sacramento Dave. “This is a great show to broadcast.”

