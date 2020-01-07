On the Air: More of the best in music 2019 on KVMR 89.5 FM

Here are more lists of KVMR’s volunteer broadcasters’ favorite albums of 2019. For information on KVMR’s on Saturday, Jan. 11 fundraising concert featuring folksinger John McCutcheon, see page 9.

Laurie DesJardins – The New Brick Road – Alt. Fridays 10 a.m. to Noon

Skipinnish – Steer by the Stars (Skipinnish Records)

The Small Glories – Assiniboine & The Red (Red House)

Lizzy Plotkin – We Will Sing

Kelly Hunt – Even the Sparrow (Rare Bird)

Sumaia Jackson – Möbius:Trip

John McCutcheon – To Everyone In All The World: A Celebration Of Pete Seeger (Appalsongs)

Liz Ryder – The Ancient Sea EP

Gerry O’Beirne – Swimming the Horses

The Lonely Heartstring Band – Smoke & Ashes (Rounder)

Runa – Ten: The Errant Night

Ralph Henson – Blues Spectrum – Alt. Sundays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Various Artists – Don’t Pass Me By, A Tribute To Sean Costello (Landslide)

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Contemporary (Alligator)

Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling – Lucky Guy (Alligator)

Lucky Peterson – 50 – Just Warming Up! (Jazz Village)

Rockin’ Johnny Burgin – Johnny Burgin Live (Delmark)

Bob Corritore – Do the Hip-Shake, Baby! (VizzTone)

Meri St. Mary – The Underground Sound – Alt. Sundays 10 p.m. to Midnight

Cosey Fanni Tutti – TUTTI (Conspiracy International)

FEA – No Novelties (Blackheart)

Amyl And The Sniffers – Amyl And The Sniffers (ATO)

L7 – Scatter the Rats (Blackheart)

The Flesh Eaters – I Used to be Pretty (Yep Roc)

Ramones – It’s Alive 40th Anniversary (Rhino)

William Shatner & The Cramps – Garbage Man (Demented Punk)

Bad Religion – Age of Unreason (Epitaph)

The Menzingers – Hello Exile (Epitaph)

John Adams – Early Morning Ramble – Alt. Fridays 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Tim O’Brien Band – Tim O’Brien Band (Howdy Skies)

Kora Feder – In Sevens

Molly Tuttle – When You’re Ready (Compass)

Rising Appalachia – Leylines

The Seldom Scene – Changes (Rounder)

Guy Forsyth and Jeska Bailey – Conspirators (Small and Nimble)

Louisa Branscomb – Gonna Love Anyway (Compass)

Ben Winship – Acorns (Snake River)

Tim Grimm – Heart Land Again (Vault)

Various Artists – Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns (Legacy)

Ill Humours – Bad Vibes In Hippieville – Alt. Sundays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (KVMRx)

Bloodshot Bill – Come Get Your Love Right Now (Goner)

Kwanjit Sriprajan – Suphanburi Soul (Zudrangma)

The Stroppies – Whoosh (Tough Love)

Eerie Wanda – Pet Town (Joyful Noise)

Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury (Leaf)

Ivan The Tolerable And His Elastic Band – Rations (Stolen Body)

Johnny Gallagher – Music Magazine – Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stick Figure – World On Fire (Ruffwood)

Durand Jones & The Indications – American Love Call (Dead Oceans)

White Owl Red – Existential Frontiers (Hush Mouse)

Eljuri – Resiste (Manovill)

The Shook Twins – Some Good Lives (Dutch)

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow (Glassnote)

Laura Miller – Diamonds & Rust – Saturdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Joan Shelley – Like The River Loves The Sea (No Quarter)

Catherine MacLellan – Coyote (Idla)

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin (PGM)

Bob Dylan – The Bootleg Series Vol. 15: Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969 (Columbia)

Various Artists – Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration (Decca)

David James – Early Morning – Alt. Mondays 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Nicholas Edward Williams – As I Go Ramblin’ Round (Earthtone)

Pint and a Half – Not To Forget (Howlin’ Dog)

Rodney Crowell – Texas (RC1)

Little Sue – Crow, 20th Anniversary Edition (Secret Sound)

The South Austin Moonlighters – Travel Light (Station House)

Jimmy Webb – Slipcover (S-Curve)

Klara Voyant – Soul Poppy Jazz – Alt. Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Theon Cross – Fyah (Gearbox)

Van Morrison – Three Chords And The Truth (Exile)

Prince – Originals (Warner Bros)

Ezra Collective – You Can’t Steal My Joy (Enter The Jungle)

Eilen Jewell – Gypsy (Signature Sounds)

Bill Segers – Redeye Radio Host

The Kentucky Headhunters – Live At The Ramblin’ Man Fair (Alligator)

Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar)

Girlpool – What Chaos is imaginary (Anti-)

Hayes Carll – What it is (Dualtone)

Gary Clark Jr. – This land (Warner Bros)

Pond – Tasmania (Spinning Top)

Solange – When I Get Home (Columbia)

Wallows – Nothing Happens (Atlantic)

John Paul White, The Hurting Kind (Single Lock)

Russ Roy – Blues 2 U – Alt. Thursdays Midnight to 4 a.m.

Joanne Shaw Taylor – Reckless Heart (Sony)

Tullie Brae – Revelation (Endless Blues)

Kelly’s Lot – Can’t Take My Soul

Regina Bonelli – Love Letter (True Groove)

Dee Miller Band – Leopard Print Dress

Tony Campanella – Taking It To The Street (Gulf Coast)

Derrick Procell – Why I Choose to Sing the Blues (Hear And Now)

Scott Ramminger – Rise Up

Tim Gartland – Satisfied

Rand McAllister And The Scrappiest Band in the Motherland – Trigger Be Trippin’

Bill Emerson – Trance-It Lounge – Alt. Tuesdays 10 p.m. to Midnight

Special Request – Vortex (Houndstooth)

Various Artists – Sounds Of Sub:Stance (Hotflush)

Various Artists – Sick Music 2019 (Hospital)

Principleasure – I

Technimatic – Through The Hours (Shogun Audio)

Kedr Livanskiy – Your Need (2MR)

Various Artists – HeForShe x Femme Culture Vol. 2 (Femme Culture)

Kornél Kovács, Rebecca & Fiona – Stockholm Marathon (Studio Burnhus)

Vivian Koch – Insomiami EP (Omnidisc)

Nina Kraviz – Locus Error (Trip)

Gary Wells – Crooked Highway – Alt. Sundays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Paper Wings – Clementine

Son Volt – Union (Transmit Sound)

Adam Carroll – I Walked In Them Shoes (Gypsy Shuffle Music)

Bob Mould – Sunshine Rock (Merge)

Sebadoh – Act Surprised (Dangerbird)

Victor Krummenacher – Blue Pacific (Veritas)

Chris Carroll & Adam Carroll – Good Farmer (Down Hole)

Mat Riley – Open Floor Mat – Mondays 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (KVMRx)

Black Midi – Schlagenheim (Rough Trade)

Hand Habits – Placeholder (Saddle Creek)

Cate Le Bon – Reward (Mexican Summer)

Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains (Drag City)

Big Thief – U.F.O.F./Two Hands (4AD)

Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising (Sub Pop)

Uranium Club – The Cosmo Cleaners (Static Shock)

Glassing – Spotted Horse (Brutal Panda)

Steve Gunn – The Unseen In Between (Matador)

Garden Centre – A Moon For Digging (Kanine)

Sacramento Dave – Various Live KVMR Broadcasts

The Raconteurs – Help Us Stranger (Third Man)

Tool – Fear Inoculum (RCA)

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land (Warner Bros)

The Black Keys – Let’s Rock (Easy Eye Sound)

Sleater-Kinney – The Center Won’t Hold (Mom+Pop Music)

Bboy Supreme, Nobodifamous Radio/Bear Beats Radio (KVMRx)

Skepta- Ignorance is Bliss (Boy Better Know)

Sean Price & Lil Fame – Price of Fame (Duck Down)

Gang Starr – One of the Best Yet

J Ross Parrelli – Greatness (Bluedoor Studios)

Sampa The Great – The Return (Ninja Tune)

Dennis Brunnenmeyer – Nevada City Limits – Alt. Fridays 10 a.m. to Noon

Anderson-Gram – Tides and Embers (Andegram)

Amanda Cook – Point of No Return (Mountain Fever)

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Kingfish (Alligator)

Dale Ann Bradley – The Hard Way (Pinecastle)

Danny Schmidt – Standard Deviation (Live Once)

Deanie Richardson – Love Hard, Work Hard, Play Hard (Pinecastle)

Frank Lee & Allie Burbrink – Roll On, Cloud (Bake Tone)

Hawktail – Unless (Padiddle)

Louisa Branscomb – Gonna Love Anyway (Compass)

Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler (Compass)

