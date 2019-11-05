On The Air: Monthly Foundry Dance Party to feature KVMRx DJs

TICKETS: $5, available at the door or in advance at the Miner’s Foundry Box Office and at BriarPatch Co-op, Grass Valley

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., once monthly on Thursdays

WHAT: Foundry Dance Party, with DJ Mystic Al and DJ StepDaddy from KVMRx (kvmrx.org streaming)

A new monthly dance party launches tonight (Thursday, Nov. 7) at the Miners Foundry, downtown Nevada City, from 7 to 10 p.m. — with disc jockeys from KVMRx, the free-form experimental music stream (kvmrx.org) associated with KVMR Community Radio.

“We’ll be spinning hits from all the best decades of rock, pop, funk, soul, roots and beats on the best dance floor in Nevada City,” says KVMR Music Director Sean Dooley-Miller, who has been coordinating the stream’s programming and content since it started 2 1/2 years ago.

“Further, we’ll be highlighting new generations of talented DJ’s from our neck of the woods willing to take chances, shatter preconceived notions of what radio is and should be, and provide cutting edge musical content,” according to Dooley-Miller.

That will include Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie Rock, Metal, Experimental, World Beat to anything else that moves and grooves.

“KVMRx is cultivating a unique music discovery experience for our community and beyond,” adds Dooley-Miller.

Two KVMRx volunteer broadcasters will split time at the premiere dance party:

7 p.m., Mystic Al. Host of “The Funk Train Xpress,” a weekly Funk Xtravaganz taking you down the tracks to Funkdom, Wednesdays, 10 p.m. to midnight on KVMRx (kvmrx.org). Website: http://kvmrx.org/shows/funk-train-express

8:30 p.m., DJ StepDaddy. His Turntablism is known to pack dance floors with multi-genre crossover mixes to keep you movin’. Host of “Jive AF” Saturday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KVMRx. Webpage: http://kvmrx.org/shows/jive-af

The all-ages dance also features full food and drink menu, though you must have a 21+ ID to partake in adult beverages.

The dance party will take place once monthly on Thursdays. Upcoming dates include Dec. 19, Jan. 30, Feb. 30, March 12, April 16 and May 21.

So put on your dancing shoes and show up with your crew to dance the stress away.

Blackouts Don’t Phase KVMR Fundraiser, With Best Fundraising Day Of The Decade

It was a KVMR 89.5 FM on-air membership drive like no other.

Utility-mandated blackouts were ordered before it, after it … and, yes, during it.

So KVMR found itself suspending the drive for two of its nine days so the Nevada City radio station could concentrate on delivering blackout news to listeners, many of whom had no other way to get the information.

Then the nonprofit community outlet had its largest fundraising day of the decade on Saturday, October 26, raising $29,039 from 193 supporters — including a near-record 70 gifts on one show totaling $13,294 on Eric Rice’s “County Line Bluegrass” program when station officials were hoping for $10,000 before 8 p.m. to make the drive goal. Instead, it was raised by 1 p.m.

The shortened drive brought in nearly $83,000.

“That last Saturday seemed like the entire community showed up in person, on the phone and in spirit,” said KVMR Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly.

“When there’s a crisis, people turn to us,” she added. “It feels good to provide the connection people are looking for.”

A week later, Rice told his listeners, “I just have this big grin on my face. What a family we are.”

Kelly had ordered 10 emergency crank radios for the drive. With the subsequent power shutdowns, It turned out to be one of the most popular fundraising gifts in KVMR history; she estimates 200 listeners chose them.

“It really helped our messaging,” Kelly said with a grin. “We’re your friendly neighborhood invaluable resource.”

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City’s volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. You may become a KVMR member by calling 530/265-9073 ext 203 or join securely online at the station’s website, http://www.kvmr.org The station now features an easy-to-use archive of all music shows for two weeks and talk shows for two months at archive.kvmr.org