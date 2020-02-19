On the Air: KVMR seeks 2020 visionaries as it ‘leaps’ into membership drive

It all starts this Sunday as the KVMR 2020 Visionaries Membership Drive takes off this Sunday and runs through Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29.

But visions don’t come for free.

“Only with your support, can we continue to bring us this constant stream of information to help you plan for the future, the music of the world, the wisdom of artists, musicians and poets to keep you inspired,” according to KVMR General Manager Ali Lightfoot.

“And behind every great visionary idea or song you hear on KVMR 89.5 FM, there’s an electricity bill, a new microphone, a transmitter or a team of volunteers and staff putting it together,” she added, quipping, “This all requires coffee as well.”

Well, put the coffee on because the Nevada City community radio station has lined up a slew of special shows, aptly beginning with “House Blend” featuring Allison Miller and Gary Wells that Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

Michael Keene’s long-running Hawaiian music and culture show, Kanikapila, is up next at 10 a.m., followed by a special three hour “Blues Spectrum” from noon to 3 p.m.

According to co- hosts Steve Cagle and Warren D, the program is a special honoring the exciting Sacramento blues scene of the 1990s, including Johnny Heartsman, Omar Shariff, Little Charlie & the Nightcats, Soul Prophets and many others.

“I’d like to get more people in the Sacramento area to appreciate what KVMR brings to us musically down here,” Cagle added.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Michael Axelman will host another edition of “Prisoners of Rock & Soul,” featuring music and stories of artists who spent time in jail. Among those profiled will be James Brown, “The Godfather Of Soul,” and legendary producer Phil Spector, among others.

700 YEARS

Then at 5 p.m. comes an expanded special of “Classics Declassified,” with Mark Vance and other classical music broadcasters, featuring “700 Years Of Music,” from the Medieval period to today.

700 years? Now you know why they need 3 hours …

Monday’s Morning Show marks the beginning of the fifth anniversary celebration of KVMR’s new building and studios, plus host Steve Baker will salute the Nevada City Live! performance series with year-long passes.

Meanwhile, Felton Pruitt’s Fat Music Show does a noon-2 p.m. special on U. Utah Phillips, his strong connection to KVMR and also featuring portions of his last local show.

Mark Leviton presents “It’s A Woman’s World” on his weekly “Pet Sounds” show 2 to 4 p.m Monday, featuring all females, both the famous and obscure, from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Fat Tuesday kicks off with a world music carnival celebrating Mardi Gras with co-hosts Don Lipari (“Earth Music”) and Kathleen Porebski (“Flying Colors”) combining forces in the 10 a.m. to noon slot where they alternate as hosts.

Tuesday noon to 2 p.m. things could get wilder than the last day of Mardi Gras in New Orleans because the station is presenting Warren D and friends unleashing the “Sassy Soulful Sistas Second-Line Steppin.’” Flashing on radio? It could happen. Almost all recorded material is of African-American woman with Mardi Gras and New Orleans ties.

Later that afternoon, there’ll be more Fat Tuesday spirits on the Tuesday Music Magazine with Johnny Gallagher and guest host Eric Flaherty from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Gallagher and Flaherty will also “take the fifth” during the show, meaning the fifth anniversary of the move into the KVMR’s new building in 2015.

UNDER COVERS

Another music special gets underway Wednesday at noon when KVMR goes “Under The Covers With Poly & Mollie,” featuring Joyce Miller and KVMR Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly.

“You’ll hear eclectic cover versions of songs from Prince to the Dead Kennedys, Motown, Beatles and even more unusual covers,” Kelly noted. “We’ll include everything from The Meters doing ‘Come Together’ to Giant Sand’s version of ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’”

Then Michael Young and John Hensley explain “How The Beatles Killed Vintage Music” on a show actually called “Vintage Music” from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ll be playing all those great Beatles covers of pop hits, rock n roll and Motown as they slowly went from straight ahead covers to their own versions and their new kinds of tunes,” explained Young. “It wasn’t until Hard Days Night that they had an album without covers.”

At 4 p.m., it’s another celebration: That of Connie Coale and Jenny Michael marking their 25th anniversary as alternate weekly hosts on the Wednesday Music Magazine (89. 5 FM, 105.1 FM Truckee, kvmr.org streaming). They were also the first two voices heard over the air as KVMR began broadcasting from its new building.

And, of course, you know Annie O’Dea Hestbeck will be up to some membership drive mischief on Celtic Cadence Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

43 PROVERBS

All of it has inspired KVMR classical music broadcaster Charles Atthill to record “The 43 Proverbs of KVMR” like:

“A Picture is worth a thousand words:

And the sound of music is worth a thousand pictures and the sound of KVMR broadcasting 24 hours a day with every genre of music you can think of, and few you can’t, is worth even more. So pledge your support to KVMR, your music source.”

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch:

And that’s why KVMR needs your support, so we can continue to pay for your lunch, the wholesome nourishment of music, news and community intelligence KVMR provides 24 hours a day. Make the call or go online.”

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City’s eclectic community radio station KVMR, its daring off-the-charts kvmrx.org streaming and 105.7 FM combining Pacifica and NPR news by day and KVMRx by night. Its membership drive runs through Saturday, February 29th, and contributions can be made online at kvmr.org and clIck on support. Or call 530/265-9555 during the campaign.