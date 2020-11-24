On The Air: KVMR holds Black Friday fundraiser supporting Food Bank, Animal Save

DONATE: Online at kvmr.org , call 530/265-9555, or drop off at 120 Spring Street, across from Miner’s Foundry, downtown Nevada City.

WHAT: Third Annual KVMR 89.5 FM Black Friday Fundraiser. For every donation KVMR receives, SPD Markets will donate a bag of groceries to Food Bank of Nevada County and Incredible Pets will donate pet food to Animal Save

KVMR 89.5 FM is at it again this Black Friday, only this time it’s sort of a trifecta fundraiser: every contribution generates support for three nonprofits.

Huh?

For every financial gift the Nevada City nonprofit radio station receives Friday, SPD Markets will fill a bag of groceries and give it to the Food Bank of Nevada County. Not only that, but Incredible Pets will also donate five pounds of pet food to Animal Save for needy cats and dogs.

The station will hold a special day of programming to celebrate “this chain reaction of do-gooding,” according to KVMR Membership Director Adriana Kelly.

Gifts can be made online anytime at kvmr.org, by phoning 530-265-9555 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, or by dropping off a contribution outside the station’s office at 120 Bridge Street at Spring Street across from the Miners Foundry in downtown Nevada City.

“Every year on Black Friday, we like to offer a different perspective on holiday spending,” says Kelly, “And we’re lucky to have some great community partners like SPD Markets and Incredible Pets.”

“Because of them we can offer these extra benefits.”

“You see, In effect, your donation does triple duty,” she explains. “It’s a way you can really stretch your holiday giving dollars.”

During the day, KVMR’s Friday schedule includes:

Morning Show with Claudio Mendonca (7 a.m.)

The New Brick Road with Laurie DesJardin (10 a.m.)

Songs That Got Us Through 2020 (noon)

Garden Forum with Robyn Marin (1 p.m.)

The New Bleat with Sean Dooley (2 p.m.)

Espresso Music Magazine with Hap Hazard (4 p.m.)

Two years ago, the station collected money to give to fire relief efforts just a couple weeks after the Camp Fire destroyed much of Paradise and surrounding areas.

Last year, Black Friday was held to raise funds to buy a new KVMR transmitter to replace one that was damaged during the initial series of utility-mandated power shutdowns that autumn.

“This is a way you can jump start your holiday giving without having to brave lines or fight for parking,” notes Kelly. “This year, supporting community radio also helps local families in need this holiday season and provides a full belly for people and pets.”

Adds Kelly, “This year we’ve learned we can still be together through KVMR even while we’re apart.

On The Air is a regular look at Nevada City’s volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org and kvmrx.org KVMR’s sister station, 105.7 FM, offers Morning Edition, Democracy Now! and KQED’s Forum weekday mornings.