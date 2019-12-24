On the Air: Blackouts radio event of the year, while Tuttle Award goes to Jenny Michael

The radio event of the year was definitely the October utility-mandated blackouts, while a longtime Wednesday Music Magazine host won KVMR 89.5 FM’s Bill Tuttle Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Being a part of this radio station has certainly been one of the best parts of my lifetime,” a smiling Jenny Michael told over 300 KVMR broadcasters and volunteers at the station’s holiday banquet at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

She’d just been named the 2019 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement honors.

“Achievement? I’d call it a gift really, that almost 28 years ago I was given an opportunity to become a part of this remarkable and magical radio station,” she added. “As I look out now at so many beautiful faces, I do so with both admiration and adoration, and my heart is full.”

Michael has twice served on the station’s Program Committee, been in charge of music sales at the KVMR Celtic Festival since it began, co-produced several Nevada County Fair broadcasts, hosted her son doing an All Request Beatles hour for about a decade and, along with Connie Coale, hosted the first on-air broadcast from the station’s new building in 2015.

“Jenny, your service to this station, your devotion to this station, the quality music and interviews you provide, and the many, many hours you have given us over the years are treasured,” KVMR Program Director Steve Baker said in announcing the award

BLACKOUT & FUNDRAISER

Meanwhile, the station honored broadcasters and staff who contributed in dozens of roles during the October blackouts, which dramatically coincided with one of the most successful membership drives in station history.

YubaNet co-founder Pascale Fusshoeller was honored for being a “KVMR Folk Hero For Excellence in Reporting and Listener Service” during the month for her top-of-the-hour stories and analysis of the blackouts, while Chief Engineer Dave “Buzz” Barnett received a “Superhero” award (including a cape) for his efforts to keep the station on the air during what originally was supposed to be his vacation.

John Nichols Awards for Excellence in Music Programming went to:

Monday Music Magazine host “Prickly Pear” Amee Medeiros.

Earth Music host Don Lipari (Tuesdays at 10 a.m.) for his world music program

Sunday’s 5 p.m. “Classics Declassified” classical music host Charles Atthill.

The Jody Fenimore Award for Excellence in Public Affairs and Community Service Programming went to the hosts, engineers and producers of “The Sages Among Us,” a weekly interview series of community leaders (Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.): Brian Buckley, Keith Porter, Lori Burkhart Frank, Taylor Wolfe, Ralph Henson, Mari Weaver, Brian McInerny, Joyce Miller and Bob and Annie DeSanti.

SPECIAL HONORS

Two broadcasters who left long-running afternoon shows got special awards, with Jimmi Accardi receiving “The Monday Matinee Mayhem and Music Maniac Award” and Ron Avanzino the “Everybody’s Afternoon Idol” award for “A Swingin’ Affair.”

And Husky LePew (Tony Beverly) received the most votes in any category and was awarded the “Night Owl/Early Bird” overnight programming for “Music For Grown Folks” (12 a.m. Tuesdays).

Other awards

The Wesley, for excellence and humanity in live remote broadcasting: Lynn Heintz, broadcast producer of California Worldfest

Rookie of the Year: Keith Porter, “Classics Declassified” & “The Sages Among Us”

Out Of The Box Award, for creative programming: Walter Windex (Andy Dooley-Miller), “The Music Grotto” (2 p.m., Wednesday)

Eric Flaherty Award, for super substitution: Theodor Goodman, Diana Cooley-Filikitonga and Eric Flaherty

Special Future of KVMR Award: Step D Luna “Captain Save-A-Show”

The Program Awards are based on nominations by broadcasters and are chosen by the KVMR Program Committee.

On The Air is a weekly look at Nevada City's eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org.