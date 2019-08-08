On Stage at the State presents the Dave Bass Jazz Quartet

Dave Bass celebrates his new album “No Boundaries” with the Dave Bass Jazz Quartet featuring Jacam Manricks (flutes, clarinet, saxes), Ben Kopf (bass) and Jim Frink (drums) on Saturday in Auburn. The Quartet will pay originals and standards ranging from swingin’ straight-ahead jazz and ballads to a taste of powerful Brazilian and Afro-Cuban music.

After a 20-year hiatus from music due to a wrist injury, Bass returned in 2010 with “Gone” featuring Ernie Watts and Mary Stallings, which hit No. 2 on the national jazz charts. In 2015, Bass released NYC Sessions, featuring Phil Woods, Karrin Allyson and Ignacio Berroa which hit No. 5 on the national jazz charts and receiving a coveted four stars from Downbeat, which named it one of “the best albums of 2015.”

“No Boundaries” features two-time Grammy winner Ted Nash (flutes, clarinet, saxes), five-time Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson, and two-time Grammy winner Carlos Henriquez. Jerome Jennings is on drums and on the Afro-Cuban numbers, Carlos Caro, Mauricio Herrera, and Miguel Valdez join on bata, conga, bongo and timbales.

The quartet performs starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn. The show is two hours with intermission. Reserved seating is $24 advance, $26 day of show. For information, go to http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156.