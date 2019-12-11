‘Nutcracker’ broadcast live from Bolshoi in Moscow, screening at Sierra Cinemas

TICKETS: $15 Adult, $12.50 Child/Senior. Available online at www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office

WHAT: The Nutcracker Live from The Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. This Sunday, audiences will have the opportunity to see the timeless holiday classic “The Nutcracker” in a live broadcast from Moscow in stunning, cinematic splendor at Sierra Cinemas.

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s Nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince and together their wonderful adventure begins. “The Nutcracker” invites audiences of all ages on a magical journey, through a world of enchantment, complete with dancing snowflakes and dolls that have come to life, accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

Rising star Soloist Margarita Shrainer perfectly embodies Marie’s innocence and joy along with the supremely elegant Principal Dancer Semyon Chudin as her Nutcracker Prince.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture. With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings the greatest classics for a cinema exclusive experience to audiences around the world.

In 2020, the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema season will continue with four beautiful ballets, including “Giselle,” “Swan Lake,” “Romeo & Juliet,” and “Balanchine’s Jewels” presented at Sutton Cinemas. Check sierratheaters.com for dates and titles.