Nory Fussell to play Wild Eye Pub, concert live-cast for all
Thursday, April 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nory Fussell will be singing and playing once again at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley. With most of humanity doing their best to stay at home and be safe during this viral pandemic, it’ll be a very different experience, playing to a mostly empty room instead of connecting with a roomful of lively folk.
The beauty of this gig, however, is that the Wild Eye Pub will be live-casting it on their Facebook page which will allow for wider reach. Not only can locals tune in, but friends and family from Panama, Germany, the Bay Area or back east can tune in as well. It will be an intimate evening of fun and connection through mostly original songs, a few favorite covers, poetry and story.
Local folks can don masks, gloves, hats and all and come on out to order take-out.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User