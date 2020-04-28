Nory Fussell to play Wild Eye Pub, concert live-cast for all

Thursday, April 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nory Fussell will be singing and playing at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley, and the concert will be live-cast for all to enjoy from home.

provided photo

Thursday, April 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nory Fussell will be singing and playing once again at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley. With most of humanity doing their best to stay at home and be safe during this viral pandemic, it’ll be a very different experience, playing to a mostly empty room instead of connecting with a roomful of lively folk.

The beauty of this gig, however, is that the Wild Eye Pub will be live-casting it on their Facebook page which will allow for wider reach. Not only can locals tune in, but friends and family from Panama, Germany, the Bay Area or back east can tune in as well. It will be an intimate evening of fun and connection through mostly original songs, a few favorite covers, poetry and story.

Local folks can don masks, gloves, hats and all and come on out to order take-out.