Night of Giving fundraiser for Hospitality House to offer free shuttle service

Night of Giving returns to Miners Foundry on Dec. 22 and for the first time, the event includes complimentary shuttle service from the Rood Center, located at 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City.

Parking at the Rood Center is also free and the shuttle service will provide transportation between the Rood Center and Miners Foundry continuously from 4 to 11 p.m.

"We want as many people as possible to join us for Night of Giving," Mikail Graham, Hospitality House board member and host of Night of Giving said in a news release. "We understand parking is limited in downtown Nevada City, so we are simplifying parking for attendees. Our free shuttle service will give more people an opportunity to come out and show their support."

Night of Giving is an annual musical concert benefiting Hospitality House, the only emergency homeless shelter in Nevada County. This year's theme, "What We Need," was penned by the late Utah Phillips who said, "If we all stick together, we'll get what we need."

Over 45 Nevada County musical groups will donate their time to perform across three stages. In addition to music, attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy a $5 buffet dinner, prepared by students and graduates of the Hospitality House Serves culinary job-readiness training program; enjoy a no-host bar; participate in a silent auction and raffle; and hear from persons they are there to benefit — homeless people.

The suggested donation for tickets is $20, but no one will be turned away. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Every donation given at the event, beyond the ticket purchase, will be tripled by anonymous donors. Performances will also be live-streamed on Facebook throughout the evening.

Tickets are available at Bread & Roses Thrift, BriarPatch Community Co-Op, hhshelter.org, and at the door. Generous sponsors include Coldwell Banker Grass Roots, YubaNet, BriarPatch, SPD Markets, PE Consulting Associates, InterWest Insurance Services agent Chip Arenchild, KVMR, Nevada County Association of Realtors, The Union, Sweetland Garden Supply, Port O Subs, Chapa-De Indian Health, Whitewater Naturopathic and Caliber Collision.

For additional information on Night of Giving, visit hhshelter.org.