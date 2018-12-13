New working art studios open at Nevada City School for the Arts
December 13, 2018
ARTlandish Studios, located above the Curious Forge at Nevada City School for the Arts, announces the opening of its 3,000-square-foot space for local artists.
The natural-light-filled space is dedicated towards establishing a new venue for emerging artists where they can work in a creative non-toxic environment and collaborate on promoting future exhibits and special events.
Resident artists will be encouraged to provide a variety of educational workshops for the community to enrich the Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District status. The project provides both open and private studios ranging from $150 to $350 for rent per month.
Interested artists are invited to apply online at ARTlandishStudios.org.
The application process will be managed by SK Lindsey, previous owner of a popular multipurpose contemporary art gallery in Florence, Oregon. SK plans to offer her expertise in graphic design, promotional, and e-commerce services to all resident artists, free of charge. Additionally, SK will offer resident artists access to her 500-square-foot printmaking studio for a small monthly fee.
ARTlandish Studios is located at 13024 Bitney Springs Rd., Building #9, Nevada City. For information, visit ARTlandishStudios.org or contact SK Lindsey at 916-554-0044.
