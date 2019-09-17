‘Never left the ol’ pub behind’: Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers come to Auburn

Playing from their new album Òrach (“Golden” in Gaelic) The Tannahill Weavers celebrate their 50th anniversary.

For a half-century, they’ve been Scotland’s premiere folk band, marrying the raw, unvarnished power of the Highland Pipes and Scotland’s fiddle-sprite dance tunes to homely, earthy songs, and have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant performances and outstanding recordings.

The Tannies’ diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads. They have turned their acoustic excitement loose on audiences with an electrifying effect, with a unique combination of traditional melodies, driving rhythmic accompaniment, and rich vocals that make their performances unforgettable.

From reflective ballads to foot-stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits.

“For all the concert halls they’ve seen in fifty years, the Tannahill Weavers never left the ol’ pub behind.” — Folk Alley