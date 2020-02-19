Nevada Union Theatrical Dance Program presents student choreography showcase

Nevada Union High School’s Theatrical Dance Program presents the 19th annual Student Choreography Showcase on today at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Don Baggett Theater, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.

Sixteen student choreographers from the advanced class submitted detailed proposals at the start of the school year, describing their choreographic vision. They began rehearsals in September, dedicating several weekends to teach and stage their dances on a cast of their peers. Before presenting each piece, the choreographers give a short speech about their inspiration, the challenges they overcame, and the value of this experience.

There are several contemporary/modern/lyrical pieces in this show as well as some upbeat jazz and hip hop dances. Sophomore Lahela Horowitz selected students from the intermediate class for her dance, set to music by Queen. Junior Eva Anderson chose the song “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” by Whitney Houston for a classic jazz piece. Seniors Mia Mahurin and Charlotte Stehmeyer each choreographed two dances for the show, working with students from the intermediate as well as advanced levels. The show concludes with a feel-good song: “Jump In The Line (Shake, Senora),” featuring all of the student choreographers and excerpts from their dances.

Advanced ticket sale prices are $12 or $15, depending on seating location. All seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.nevadauniondance.com/tickets/. Online sales close at 9 a.m. the morning of the performance to prepare the box office. Remaining tickets will be sold at the box office for $15 each, cash or check only, beginning two hours before each performance.

For additional information, contact the Nevada Union Dance Department at 530-273-4431 ext. 2103 or email nuhsdance@gmail.com