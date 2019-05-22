Nevada County writer earns award for book

Local writer Diane Covington-Carter’s memoir is Finding Gilbert. The book recently won an award.

Local writer Diane Covington-Carter’s memoir, “Finding Gilbert, a Promise Fulfilled,” recently won a Gold award at the Society of American Travel Writer’s Western Chapter meeting in Tucson, Arizona.

The faculty at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, who judged the competition, had this to say about the book:

“This is a gripping travel memoir of how childhood stories of World War II turn into a quest. A lot of travel is driven by the quest for answers–and this book fulfills that desire to find the truth in faraway places. This piece about a father’s love and fulfilling a promise to a French war orphan is well done, and a recommended read.”

Covington-Carter, an award-winning journalist, has attended the 50th, 60th and 70th anniversaries of D-Day. She will be in France for the 75th anniversary and will be sending back a story to the Union. This book is her third memoir.