Nevada County Media to host first speaker in climate series

For a deeper understanding of the climate issues and solutions that affect our world now, and your role in solving the climate crisis, the public is invited to the first evening of a new speaker series on climate change, sponsored by Nevada County Media in collaboration with the Nevada County Elders Action Network (EAN).

Join Wilford Welch, author of “In Our Hands, A Handbook for Intergenerational Actions to Solve the Climate Crisis,” on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the new Nevada County Media Center.

Speaker Wilford Welch

Welch has been exploring the driving forces impacting our world for over five decades as a U.S. diplomat in Asia and as a global economic development and business consultant.

A visit to Southern Ethiopia moved him to take action against global warming when he saw the population’s climate change-related suffering and realized that if we do not change our ways, these same forces could lead to the extinction of humanity. He will share his views from a global perspective on what we locals can do – and speak to the new story and shift in values called for if we are to stop damaging our Earth and move humanity toward a brighter future.

Welch is a futurist, systems thinker and publisher of a world affairs magazine that was printed in six languages for 26 countries. He is also the author of “The Tactics of Hope: How Social Entrepreneurs Are Changing Our World” and was a member of a team that removed 5,000 pounds of trash from Mount Everest.

Climate speaker series

The Climate Speaker Series is the brainchild of Lew Sitzer, board member of Nevada County Media (formerly NCTV). The speaker is sponsored by the newly formed Elders Action/Climate Action Networks, focused around what active, enthusiastic elders can do to move toward the climate solutions in harmony with other local groups and the younger generations, like the Sunrise Movement. The EAN believes that as elders, we are here to support and offer our time and learning over the years, as well as a deep caring for the future we leave to all our children and grandchildren.

Elders Climate Action groups are building a movement at local, state and national levels. The groups are non-partisan and aim to develop partnerships with a broad spectrum of other organizations. Meetings of the EAN are second Sundays of each month at Helling Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. beginning in February.

The Nevada County Digital Media Center is Nevada County’s hub for all things media. Learn more at https://nevadacountytv.org/.