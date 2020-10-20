Nevada County Media, local nonprofits offer ‘Spooktacular’ evening

Fundraising for many nonprofits has looked a bit different in 2020. Many shifted from an in-person gathering to one with little boxes on a computer screen, and as the year has progressed some have figured out how to do a mixture of combining some in-person and some virtual. Nevada County Media is no exception to this. The difference is that this is what we do every day so we can go a bit over the top, comments Ramona Howard, the Executive Director of Nevada County Media.

In December NC Media moved into a 10,000 square foot space, which is the perfect gathering space for a variety of events and productions. In the time of COVID, the gathering hasn’t happened but production has continued. NC Media, like many other organizations, continues to find new ways to provide services and to share the message of what they do. In an effort to help out fellow nonprofits, NC Media has scheduled a series of fun themed telethon style programs. The first is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. and brings with it many of the traditional aspects of Halloween.

For this first Spooktacular event, NC Media has teamed up with Women of Worth and Gold Country Kiwanis. Each has supplied a variety of entertainment and raffle prizes and so far it looks to be exactly what you would expect from a Halloween in Nevada County. Mixed in with some amazing musical talent there will be squids, clowns, witches, zombies and more. The host of this year’s event is John Voorhes and some may know John from our show Let’s Get Cooking.

The event will live-stream to Comcast ch11, the Nevada County Media Facebook page, and website, as well as the Nevada County Media Youtube channel. The party starts promptly at 6 p.m. and there is even a way for you to appear in person (in a costume of course). So put on your best Halloween attire and help support your local community.

Visit http://www.nevadacountymedia.org/spooktcular for links and further details on this event.